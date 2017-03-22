Lane closures on I-71, I-265 in Jefferson County Thursday and Fr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lane closures on I-71, I-265 in Jefferson County Thursday and Friday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising drivers to plan for lane closures on I-71 and I-265 this Thursday and Friday (March 23-24).

Contract crews will be installing reflective, raised pavement markers on Interstates 71 and 265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) as part of the recent interchange improvement project in that area.

Lane closures are scheduled for Thursday, March 23 on I-71 North between the Barbour Lane overpass and I-265 (mile markers 8.0 to 8.8). Work will also extend onto the exit ramp to I-265 (Exit 9A).

Lane closures on I-265 South are scheduled for Friday, March 24 between I-71 and Westport Road (mile markers 34.7 to 32.5).

Daytime lanes closures will be used both days between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. due to the warmer temperatures needed for the epoxy that adheres these markers to the roadway.

Drivers should expect delays on these interstates and allow extra time to reach their destination.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.