New logo unveiled for Kentucky State Fair - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New logo unveiled for Kentucky State Fair

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair has a new logo.

According to a news release from Amanda Storment, a spokeswoman from the Kentucky State Fair Board, the logo and a new tagline -- "Uniquely Kentucky. Uniquely Fun." -- will be used to represent the Kentucky State Fair in all advertising, signage and Fair materials for years to come.

"This brand celebrates Kentucky's rich agriculture heritage and the tradition of summertime fun," said Jason Rittenberry, President and CEO of Kentucky Venues, according to the news release. "It's important to communicate the energy and excitement of the Fair in a colorful way, and we believe this brand delivers that message."

The 2017 Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 17-27 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.