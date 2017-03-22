Wisconsin woman facing drug charges after police stop tractor-trailer on I-65 near Sellersburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Wisconsin woman was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Indiana Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release from Indiana State Police, it happened around 3 p.m. on March 22. That's when a state trooper stopped the commercial tractor-trailer on Interstate 65 North for a commercial vehicle inspection. During the stop, the trooper became suspicious of the driver, 60-year-old Louis Thacker, and his passenger, 51-year-old Antoinette Willman.

The trooper called for backup from Sellersburg's K9 handler, Nathan Abbot, who deployed his K9, Teague. The dog alerted on the vehicle, and police conducted a search. While searching Thacker and Willman, police found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

No drugs were found on Thacker, but he was cited for not having a commercial driver's license or medical certificate allowing him to operate a commercial vehicle.

Willman was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and visiting a common nuisance. She's being held no a $10,000 cash bond at the Clark County Jail.

Police say the tractor-trailer was loaded with over 30,000 pounds of freight when it was stopped. It was impounded until a qualified driver could be found.

