Building that housed Tommy Lancaster's Restaurant being torn down

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The building that housed a well-known restaurant in southern Indiana is coming down.

Tommy Lancaster's Restaurant in New Albany closed in 2011. City officials say it's been vacant and deteriorating ever since.

The former restaurant and nearby Market Boy were both evaluated and determined to be unsalvageable.

Both will be torn down in the coming week.

The mayor is hoping new businesses will move into the space.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.