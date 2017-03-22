Building that housed Tommy Lancaster's Restaurant being torn dow - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Building that housed Tommy Lancaster's Restaurant being torn down

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The building that housed a well-known restaurant in southern Indiana is coming down.

Tommy Lancaster's Restaurant in New Albany closed in 2011. City officials say it's been vacant and deteriorating ever since.

The former restaurant and nearby Market Boy were both evaluated and determined to be unsalvageable.

Both will be torn down in the coming week.

The mayor is hoping new businesses will move into the space.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.