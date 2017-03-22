Red Robin restaurant planned for southern Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Red Robin restaurant planned for southern Indiana

CLARKSVILLE, In. (WDRB) -- What used to be a Ruby Tuesday will become a Red Robin restaurant in Clarksville.

Business First reports Red Robin will remodel the restaurant on Veterans Parkway near I-265.

It will become Red Robin's third Louisville-area location and its first in southern Indiana.

Ruby Tuesday closed last year as its owner cut costs nationwide.

