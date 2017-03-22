Starbucks to add 240K jobs worldwide - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Starbucks to add 240K jobs worldwide

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starbucks is brewing up a plan to add 240,000 jobs worldwide in the next four years.

That includes 68,000 jobs in the U.S. The coffee giant also wants to open 12,000 stores.

Starbucks made the announcement Wednesday at its annual shareholders meeting.

It's the final event for CEO Howard Schultz before he's replaced by Kevin Johnson.

Right now the coffee chain says it's opening one store per day in China.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
