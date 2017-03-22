Ky. Atty. General announces contest aimed at bringing awareness - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ky. Atty. General announces contest aimed at bringing awareness to campus sexual assaults



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A viral video could hold the key to reducing college campus sexual assaults.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says the latest statistics show one in five college women were victims of an assault, as well as one in 16 men.

Beshear just launched a video contest called Voice of Justice.

Kentucky college students are encouraged to create a 30 second video to help create awareness of sexual assaults and encourage people to report them. 

Two winners will receive $500 prizes. The prizes will be given to the most viral video and one chosen by experts. 

"What I love about this contest is it's students protecting students, taking the creativity of what I believe is the most creative generation, and using it for such a higher purpose to protect each other," Beshear said.

Videos are due by April 1.

Click here for more information about the contest.

