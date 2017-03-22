6 developers interested in Urban Government Center on Barret Avenue

The University of Louisville baseball team lost to TCU 4-3 Thursday night to end its College World Series run. But in another sense, the Cardinals pulled the biggest upset of the night.

The University of Louisville baseball team lost to TCU 4-3 Thursday night to end its College World Series run. But in another sense, the Cardinals pulled the biggest upset of the night.

The frustration over the cost of EMS runs and the use of naloxone.

The frustration over the cost of EMS runs and the use of naloxone.

City councilman in Ohio asks if it's possible to stop responding to overdoses

City councilman in Ohio asks if it's possible to stop responding to overdoses

Her attorney says she had enough money to make bond, and wouldn't be housed in the jail, but was strip searched anyway.

Her attorney says she had enough money to make bond, and wouldn't be housed in the jail, but was strip searched anyway.

California's attorney general is coming down hard on several states, including Kentucky.

California's attorney general is coming down hard on several states, including Kentucky.

California's AG bans state-funded travel to 4 states -- including Kentucky -- over laws he says are anti-LGBT

California's AG bans state-funded travel to 4 states -- including Kentucky -- over laws he says are anti-LGBT

The University of Louisville baseball team lost its coach in the eighth inning, and the game 4-3 to TCU, to depart from this season's College World Series.

The University of Louisville baseball team lost its coach in the eighth inning, and the game 4-3 to TCU, to depart from this season's College World Series.

Police say he's sustained several facial fractures and is suffering from a brain bleed.

Police say he's sustained several facial fractures and is suffering from a brain bleed.

Two arrested after Owensboro man discovered in pool of blood at his own home

Two arrested after Owensboro man discovered in pool of blood at his own home

A 17-year-old is dead after police say he drowned in a pond in Radcliff Thursday evening.

A 17-year-old is dead after police say he drowned in a pond in Radcliff Thursday evening.

Authorities have identified three Louisville residents who died in a head-on collision Friday with a tractor-trailer rig in Sandusky County, Ohio.

Authorities have identified three Louisville residents who died in a head-on collision Friday with a tractor-trailer rig in Sandusky County, Ohio.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mold-infested Urban Government Center at 810 Barret Avenue has been sitting vacant for months.

All metro employees moved out last year because mold is growing inside the building. The property has been sitting vacant in the prime neighborhood of Paristown Pointe since December.

And now, Fourth District Councilwoman Barbara Sexton-Smith wants to assure residents the building won't stay that way.

"Our Urban Government Center there at 810 Barret Avenue near Breckenridge Street is not going to be become an old boarded up building that's mold infested and ... attracts inappropriate behavior,” Sexton-Smith said.

Louisville Forward, the planning agency in charge of the project, has been tight-lipped about potential development at the site, but a spokesperson sent us a statement:

"The proposal deadline for the Urban Government Center was March 15. We received 6 proposals. Right now, the proposals are being reviewed internally and will be posted online for public comment once the internal review is complete."

Sexton-Smith envisions a mixed use development at the site.

"Hopefully there will be businesses, there will be retail, there will be residential," she said. "I'm obviously very interested in having a food source there.

Louisville Forward says residents will be able to review the proposals and give feedback at public meetings. The next one will be scheduled sometime in mid-April.

"The most important thing is that the neighbors, and the folks in the area, have felt like their voices have been heard,” Sexton-Smith said.

Right now, the future of 810 Barret is uncertain. There's no solid timeline for redevelopment.

"My goal is that we will know something by the end of this year," Sexton-Smith said. "And the reason I say by the end of this year is because it's much better to take a slow process and get it right."

Related Stories:

City moving 300 workers and government agencies out of mold-infested office building

Urban Government Center now empty, no decisions made on future development

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.