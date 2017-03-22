6 developers interested in Urban Government Center on Barret Ave - WDRB 41 Louisville News

6 developers interested in Urban Government Center on Barret Avenue

The Urban Government Building at 810 Barret Ave sits vacant. The Urban Government Building at 810 Barret Ave sits vacant.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mold-infested Urban Government Center at 810 Barret Avenue has been sitting vacant for months. 

All metro employees moved out last year because mold is growing inside the building. The property has been sitting vacant in the prime neighborhood of Paristown Pointe since December. 

And now, Fourth District Councilwoman Barbara Sexton-Smith wants to assure residents the building won't stay that way. 

"Our Urban Government Center there at 810 Barret Avenue near Breckenridge Street is not going to be become an old boarded up building that's mold infested and ... attracts inappropriate behavior,” Sexton-Smith said. 

Louisville Forward, the planning agency in charge of the project, has been tight-lipped about potential development at the site, but a spokesperson sent us a statement:

"The proposal deadline for the Urban Government Center was March 15. We received 6 proposals. Right now, the proposals are being reviewed internally and will be posted online for public comment once the internal review is complete."

Sexton-Smith envisions a mixed use development at the site. 

"Hopefully there will be businesses, there will be retail, there will be residential," she said. "I'm obviously very interested in having a food source there.

Louisville Forward says residents will be able to review the proposals and give feedback at public meetings. The next one will be scheduled sometime in mid-April. 

"The most important thing is that the neighbors, and the folks in the area, have felt like their voices have been heard,” Sexton-Smith said. 

Right now, the future of 810 Barret is uncertain. There's no solid timeline for redevelopment. 

"My goal is that we will know something by the end of this year," Sexton-Smith said. "And the reason I say by the end of this year is because it's much better to take a slow process and get it right."

