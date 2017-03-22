Wednesday marks 7th anniversary of Affordable Care Act - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Wednesday marks 7th anniversary of Affordable Care Act

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wednesday marks exactly seven years since the Affordable Care Act was signed into law.

Democrats including former Vice President Joe Biden and House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi met at the Capitol for a rally to save the program.

This comes just a day before a vote in Congress to try to repeal and replace Obamacare.

President Donald Trump promises a new health care plan would cover every American, but a report from the Congressional Budget Office say millions of
Americans would become uninsured.

