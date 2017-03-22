Ex-pharmacy exec acquitted of murder in meningitis outbreak

President Donald Trump has traveled to the Midwest for a raucous rally with his loyal supporters _ the kind of event he relished before winning the White House

U.S. Capitol Police are arresting dozens of people who are protesting cuts to Medicaid in the Senate Republicans' health care bill

President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall _ a plan he said would help pay for the wall's construction.

Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president

Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this month

Now that the Senate has written its health care bill, the next challenge for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is getting his party to vote for it

There has been diplomatic movement in the dispute between Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries and the nation of Qatar.

After demands aired, solution to Qatar crisis seems far off

President Donald Trump says he "did not make" and doesn't have any recordings of his private conversations with James Comey, his fired FBI director.

Trump suggests he was trying to keep FBI director honest

The city attorney in Ferguson, Missouri, says the city's insurance company paid $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of Michael Brown.

Vice President Pence's planned visit to Focus on the Family comes at a time of change for the religious right.

A video of a young Mormon girl revealing to her congregation that she is lesbian before her microphone is turned off by local church leaders is sparking a new round of discussions about how the religion handles LGBT issues.

Officials say U.S. military chiefs will seek a six-month delay before allowing transgender individuals to enlist in their services.

BOSTON – The co-founder of a Massachusetts pharmacy was acquitted Wednesday of causing the deaths of 25 people but convicted of other racketeering charges in a nationwide meningitis outbreak in 2012.

Barry Cadden was charged with 25 counts of second-degree murder, conspiracy and other charges under the federal racketeering law. Overall, the outbreak killed 64 people and sickened 700 others in 20 states.

After five days of deliberations, the jury found that he wasn't responsible for the deaths. But they also found him guilty of racketeering, conspiracy and mail fraud charges.

Cadden, 50, will be released on bail while awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled for June 21.

In September 2012, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began investigating an outbreak of fungal meningitis and other infections in patients who had received steroid injections made by the New England Compounding Center in Framingham. The outbreak affected people in 20 states. Indiana, Michigan and Tennessee were hardest hit.

During the two-month trial, prosecutors said Cadden ran the company in an "extraordinarily dangerous" way by skirting industry regulations on sterility and cleanliness in an effort to push production and make more money.

"It was preventable, but it happened because this man, Barry Cadden, decided to put profits before patients," Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Strachan told the jury during closing arguments.

Cadden's lawyers said he was not responsible for the deaths. They said Glenn Chin, a supervisory pharmacist, ran the so-called clean rooms where drugs were made. Chin has pleaded not guilty to similar charges.

"As horrible as each of these stories is, there is nothing that shows that Mr. Cadden did something that the government can link to the death of that person," attorney Bruce Singal told the jury.

Prosecutors said NECC also used expired ingredients and falsified logs to make it look like the clean rooms had been disinfected when they had not.

After the outbreak, regulators found multiple potential sources of contamination, including standing water, mold and bacteria in the air and on workers' gloved fingertips. NECC filed for bankruptcy after it was hit with hundreds of lawsuits from victims or their estates. NECC and several related companies reached a $200 million civil settlement with victims and their families.

In 2013, Congress increased federal oversight of compounding pharmacies, which mix personalized medications for patients and supply them directly to hospitals and doctors.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.