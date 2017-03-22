Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell reportedly declares for NBA Dr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell reportedly declares for NBA Draft

Donovan Mitchell burned Pittsburgh with a pair of three-pointers in the first half Wednesday night. (Eric Crawford photo.) Donovan Mitchell burned Pittsburgh with a pair of three-pointers in the first half Wednesday night. (Eric Crawford photo.)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville sophomore guard Donovan Mitchell has declared for the NBA Draft, according to an ESPN report.

Mitchell, who led the Cardinals in minutes, points, steals and field goal percentage this season, has until May 24 to withdraw his name and return to school.

Outside of Mitchell, U of L will only lose seniors Mangok Mathiang and David Levitch next season, although junior forward Anas Mahmoud said after Sunday's loss to Michigan that he was unsure of his future.

ESPN's Jeff Goodman reports that Mitchell will not hire an agent, meaning he'll likely go through the NBA Draft Combine but keep his options open.

