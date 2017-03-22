U of L Speed School speaks at Central High School to promote eng - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L Speed School speaks at Central High School to promote engineering in under-represented areas



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of the University of Louisville Speed School and NASA Kentucky spoke at Central High School on Wednesday to promote engineering education in under-represented areas.

The goal was to get more students interested in science, technology, engineering and math careers.

Kentucky's lieutenant governor told students to take the opportunity to try new things while still in high school.

"Maybe the next Steve Jobs is in this room right now," Lt. Gov Jenean Hampton said. "The next big thing. Engineers have a way of looking at the world differently, looking for needs, looking for different ways to mitigate those needs. That's what engineers do."

U of L's Speed School enrollment has increased more than 40 percent over the last five years.

Kentucky's top export is aerospace and aviation products.

