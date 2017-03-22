Kentucky Chamber of Commerce top spender on lobbying in state legislature

The University of Louisville baseball team lost to TCU 4-3 Thursday night to end its College World Series run. But in another sense, the Cardinals pulled the biggest upset of the night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Backing a series of high-profile economic bills, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce spent more money lobbying state lawmakers than did any other interest group during the first two months of the current General Assembly, new data shows.

The business group paid out more than $88,000 in January and February in support of measures that included repealing prevailing wages on public projects and eliminating requirements that union members pay dues in order to join, according to the state’s legislative ethics commission.

The chamber was a proponent of a bill, which Gov. Matt Bevin signed into law Tuesday, allowing charter schools in Kentucky. Among other priorities, it pushed for repealing the moratorium on nuclear power plants in the state, the creation of panels to evaluate medical malpractice claims and requiring a bond for appealing planning and zoning cases.

The U.S. Justice Action Network, a self-described coalition of “progressive and conservative partners” seeking criminal justice reforms, spent the second-highest amount – nearly $63,000. The group supports Senate Bill 120, a sweeping measure meant to help felons re-enter society after leaving prison.

Different versions of SB 120 have passed both the House and Senate.

Altria Client Services of Richmond, Va., the lobbying arm of tobacco conglomerate Altria Group, the parent company of cigarette maker Philip Morris, spent the third-highest amount at more than $57,000.

A similar amount was spent by Marsy’s Law for All, an organization that is working to pass legislation amending states’ constitutions to include protections for crime victims. Two bills in the Kentucky legislature failed to advance out of committees this year

The earliest a constitutional amendment could go on the ballot in Kentucky is in 2018.

“Amending a state constitution takes a lot of time and resources, both of which have been devoted to ensuring success during the legislative session and when it’s in the hands of the voters,” Ashlea Christensen, the executive director of Marsy’s Law for All in Kentucky, said in a statement.

Other organizations that incurred more than $30,000 in lobbying expenses during the first two months of the General Assembly were the Kentucky Justice Association; the Kentucky League of Cities; the Kentucky Bankers Association; Anthem Inc., and its affiliates; Greater Louisville Inc.; and the Kentucky Medical Association.

Greater Louisville Inc., the Louisville-area chamber of commerce, has supported charter school legislation, the appeals bond bill and a measure that would allow the Louisville Arena Authority more time to collect revenue for a tax-increment financing district near the KFC Yum! Center.

Overall, organizations reported spending $4.35 million on lobbying during January and February. The Kentucky legislature reconvenes March 29 for its final two days.

Here's a list of organizations ranked by lobbying expenses during January and February:

Organization Total lobbying expenses KY Chamber of Commerce $ 88,089.85 U.S. Justice Action Network $ 62,958.00 Altria Client Services LLC $ 57,386.23 Marsy's Law for All $ 56,968.00 KY Hospital Association $ 49,787.64 KY Justice Association $ 37,854.70 KY League of Cities, Inc. $ 36,392.00 KY Bankers Association $ 36,160.00 Anthem, Inc. and Its Affiliates $ 34,000.00 Greater Louisville, Inc. $ 32,029.32 KY Medical Association $ 30,398.78 KY Retail Federation $ 29,684.98 Norton Healthcare, Inc. $ 29,575.00 AT&T $ 28,612.82 Humana Inc. $ 26,893.11 KY Assn. of Electric Cooperatives, Inc. $ 25,910.57 KY Assn. of Realtors $ 24,180.23 Home Builders Assn. of KY $ 23,937.00 KY Assn. of Health Care Facilities $ 23,559.00 Excellence in Education in Action $ 22,722.56 KY Pipe Trades Assn. $ 22,216.20 KY Farm Bureau Federation $ 21,863.00 KY Education Association $ 21,731.61 National Heritage Academies $ 21,685.23 Molina Healthcare, Inc. $ 21,600.00 Hewlett Packard Enterprise $ 20,000.00 Century Aluminum Company $ 19,306.56 EQT Corporation $ 19,019.00 Saint Elizabeth Healthcare $ 18,763.30 CSX Corporation $ 17,917.60 KY State AFL-CIO $ 17,750.00 AARP $ 17,712.13 Catholic Conference of KY $ 17,500.00 Wine Institute $ 17,500.00 KY Assn. of Manufacturers $ 17,434.30 KY Magistrates & Commissioners Assoc., Inc. $ 17,294.84 KY County Clerks' Association $ 16,977.38 KY Assn. of Health Plans, Inc. $ 16,839.85 KY Optometric Association $ 16,697.61 Sanofi Pasteur $ 16,666.00 LifePoint Hospitals, Inc. $ 16,400.00 LG&E and KU Energy LLC $ 16,150.00 FanDuel, Inc. $ 16,023.25 Insurance Institute of Kentucky $ 15,538.01 KY State Building & Const. Trades Council $ 15,448.00 Commonwealth Credit Union $ 15,250.00 United Parcel Service $ 15,207.82 Toyota Motors North America, Inc. $ 15,010.00 Beckfield College $ 15,000.00 SAS Institute Inc. $ 15,000.00 Advance America Cash Advance Centers, Inc. $ 14,996.00 Kentuckians for the Commonwealth $ 14,869.34 KentuckyOne Health $ 14,686.74 DraftKings, Inc. $ 14,563.25 American Heart Assn. $ 14,492.18 KY Automobile Dealers Assn. (KADA) $ 14,160.00 Beam Suntory, Inc. $ 14,150.00 KY Beverage Association $ 14,055.30 CIOX Health, LLC $ 14,000.00 KY Youth Advocates, Inc. $ 13,899.84 Amgen $ 13,870.00 KY Assn. of Private Providers $ 13,525.00 KY Cable Telecommunications Assn. $ 13,500.98 KY School Boards Association $ 13,459.93 KY Assn. of School Administrators $ 13,250.00 Family Foundation (The) $ 13,092.93 Sullivan University System $ 13,075.00 Accenture LLP $ 13,000.00 Hagan Properties $ 13,000.00 Swedish Match North America, LLC $ 12,718.00 RAI Services Company $ 12,666.00 Aetna, Inc. $ 12,645.85 National Rifle Assn. of America $ 12,615.65 KY State Lodge Frat. Order of Police, Inc. $ 12,536.08 HCA - Hospital Corporation of America $ 12,500.00 KY Society of Certified Public Accountants $ 12,483.33 Houchens Industries $ 12,350.00 Americans for Prosperity $ 12,207.79 KY Solar Industries Assn, LLC $ 12,199.05 Express Scripts Holding Company $ 12,180.00 AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies $ 12,032.47 Brown-Forman Corporation $ 12,000.00 Buffalo Trace Distillery $ 12,000.00 Citigroup Washington, Inc. $ 12,000.00 IGT and Its Affiliates $ 12,000.00 KY Downs LLC $ 12,000.00 Nucor Corp. $ 12,000.00 KY Employers Mutual Insurance $ 11,806.08 Anheuser-Busch Companies $ 11,666.00 American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network $ 11,650.00 Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund $ 11,273.95 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P. $ 11,200.00 State Farm Insurance Group $ 11,079.70 KY Liquor Retailers Coalition $ 11,000.00 Murray State University $ 11,000.00 Big Rivers Electric Corporation $ 10,943.79 KY Council of Area Development Districts $ 10,916.50 Jefferson County Teachers Association $ 10,805.70 Eli Lilly and Company $ 10,734.00 KY Coal Association $ 10,691.46 KY Beer Wholesalers Assn. $ 10,566.67 Baptist Health $ 10,540.00 Louisville Convention & Visitor's Bureau $ 10,343.41 KY Petroleum Marketers Association $ 10,278.89 KY Land Title Assn. $ 10,250.00 Christ Hospital (The) $ 10,200.00 Uber $ 10,180.00 Charter Communications $ 10,150.00 Hellervik Oilfield Technologies, LLC $ 10,120.10 Legalize KY Now, Inc $ 10,103.00 Check Into Cash $ 10,063.16 CareSource Management Services Co. $ 10,039.85 State Volunteer Mutual Insurance Company $ 10,025.85 American Municipal Power $ 10,000.00 Atmos Energy $ 10,000.00 Baptist Life Communities $ 10,000.00 Brutus Capital Holdings, LLC $ 10,000.00 Cash Express LLC $ 10,000.00 Correct Care Solutions $ 10,000.00 Delaware North Companies $ 10,000.00 Dell Technologies, Inc. $ 10,000.00 Dismas Charities Inc. $ 10,000.00 Expedia, Inc. $ 10,000.00 Fresenius Medical Care North America $ 10,000.00 General Dynamics Information Technology $ 10,000.00 Google, Inc. $ 10,000.00 KY Poultry Federation $ 10,000.00 KY Smart on Crime $ 10,000.00 KY WILG $ 10,000.00 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc $ 10,000.00 Motion Picture Assn. of America $ 10,000.00 NCP Finance Kentucky, LLC $ 10,000.00 Novo Nordisk, Inc. $ 10,000.00 Republic Services, Inc. $ 10,000.00 Res-Care, Inc. $ 10,000.00 RJ Corman Railroad $ 10,000.00 Swisher International, Inc. $ 10,000.00 Universal Health Services, Inc. $ 10,000.00 University of Louisville $ 10,000.00 University Health Care, Inc. $ 9,799.31 Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. & Its Affiliates $ 9,784.00 Property Valuation Administrators Assn. of Ky. $ 9,687.58 Churchill Downs Incorporated $ 9,618.41 Commerce Lexington $ 9,400.00 National Federation of Independent Business $ 9,266.00 Pharmaceutical Care Management Assn. (PCMA) $ 9,166.00 Greater Louisville Association of Realtors $ 9,150.00 KY Jailers Association $ 9,120.58 Ford Motor Company $ 9,066.00 Northern KY Chamber of Commerce $ 9,023.88 Bluegrass New Directions, Inc. $ 9,000.00 Consumer Healthcare Products Association $ 9,000.00 Consumer Technology Assn. (CTA) $ 9,000.00 Microsoft Corporation $ 9,000.00 National Alliance for Public Charter Schools $ 9,000.00 National Tobacco Company $ 9,000.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ 9,000.00 Deloitte Consulting LLP $ 8,834.00 Funeral Directors Assoc. of Ky., Inc. $ 8,822.84 KY Power Company $ 8,718.41 KY Tobacco & Candy Assn. Inc. $ 8,620.00 Comcast $ 8,500.00 Owensboro Health $ 8,500.00 KY Fire Fighters Association $ 8,484.00 KY Rural Water Association $ 8,425.40 Childrens Alliance $ 8,241.68 Louisville Regional Airport Authority $ 8,225.00 NextEra Energy Resources, LLC $ 8,209.44 KY Assn. of Counties $ 8,192.58 Transit Authority of River City $ 8,120.00 KY Public Health Association $ 8,045.60 Alkermes, Inc. $ 8,037.45 Amazon $ 8,000.00 Apollo Education Group, Inc. $ 8,000.00 Balanced Budget Amendment Inc. $ 8,000.00 BPM Lumber $ 8,000.00 Carfax $ 8,000.00 CGI Technologies & Solutions, Inc. $ 8,000.00 Cumberland River Comprehensive Care Center $ 8,000.00 Eastern KY University $ 8,000.00 Farm Credit Mid-America $ 8,000.00 HDR Engineering, Inc. $ 8,000.00 Insurance Auto Auction Inc $ 8,000.00 Key Bank National Assn. $ 8,000.00 KY Assn. of Adult Day Centers (KAAD) $ 8,000.00 KY Blood Center $ 8,000.00 KY Employers Safety Association, Inc. $ 8,000.00 KY Malt Beverage Council, Inc. $ 8,000.00 KY Municipal Utilities Association $ 8,000.00 Maximus $ 8,000.00 Outdoor Advertising Assoc. of KY $ 8,000.00 Red Mile (The) $ 8,000.00 RELX Inc. $ 8,000.00 River Metals Recycling LLC $ 8,000.00 Safelite Group, Inc. $ 8,000.00 Safety Edge, LLC $ 8,000.00 SAP Public Services $ 8,000.00 Sugar Creek Capital $ 8,000.00 Waterfront Botanical Gardens $ 8,000.00 Westlake Chemical Corporation $ 8,000.00 Xerox Corporation $ 8,000.00 Americas Health Insurance Plans $ 7,831.85 EPIC Pharmacies, Inc. $ 7,700.00 Pfizer Inc. $ 7,539.41 KY Academy of Physician Assistants $ 7,500.00 KY Coalition to Abolish The Death Penalty $ 7,500.00 KY Paint Council $ 7,500.00 T Mobile USA, Inc. $ 7,500.00 American Water Works Assn. KY-TN Section $ 7,450.00 Greater Lexington Convention & Visitors Bureau $ 7,400.00 KVC Health Systems, Inc. $ 7,400.00 KY Retired Teachers Association $ 7,304.47 KY Oil & Gas Association $ 7,240.95 KY State University $ 7,200.00 Morehead State University $ 7,200.00 American Petroleum Institute (API) $ 7,166.00 CVS Health $ 7,166.00 KY Coal and Mineral County Coalition $ 7,152.00 KY Science and Technology Corporation $ 7,120.25 Pew Charitable Trusts (The) $ 7,113.00 United Way of Greater Cincinnati $ 7,066.00 Community Choice Financial $ 7,013.15 Appian $ 7,000.00 Conduent, Inc. & its Affiliates $ 7,000.00 Edchoice Kentucky, Inc. $ 7,000.00 Full House Resorts, Inc. $ 7,000.00 Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce $ 7,000.00 ITG Brands, LLC and its Affiliates $ 7,000.00 Jefferson County Public Schools $ 7,000.00 Mallinckrodt LLC $ 7,000.00 National Council on Compensation Insurance $ 7,000.00 Northern KY University Foundation, Inc. $ 7,000.00 Sunrise Children's Services $ 7,000.00 Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. $ 7,000.00 KY Press Association $ 6,987.00 East KY Power Cooperative Inc. $ 6,923.04 Polaris Industries, Inc. $ 6,916.00 K12 $ 6,896.78 KY County Judge/Executive Assn. $ 6,883.73 Pharmaceutical Research & Manuf. of America $ 6,880.00 KY Assn. of Career Colleges & Schools $ 6,750.00 Property Casualty Insurers Assn. of America $ 6,705.85 KY Distillers' Assn. $ 6,698.00 American International Group (AIG) $ 6,666.00 Johnson & Johnson $ 6,660.00 KY Assn. of Nurse Anesthetists $ 6,618.41 KY Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. $ 6,588.33 Boy Scouts of America $ 6,500.00 Crown Cork & Seal Co., Inc. $ 6,500.00 KY Equine Education Alliance (KEEP) $ 6,500.00 KY Physical Therapy Association $ 6,466.67 Access to Justice Foundation $ 6,400.00 Westcare Foundation $ 6,400.00 Paducah & Louisville Railway, Inc. $ 6,369.80 National Alliance on Mental Illness KY $ 6,271.18 JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC $ 6,240.00 PMKY Louisville, LLC $ 6,239.40 KY Baptist Convention $ 6,203.96 KY Film and Digital Entertainment Assn. $ 6,140.72 KY Equal Justice Center $ 6,135.30 Boardwalk Pipeline Partners $ 6,118.41 Education Professional Standards Board $ 6,100.00 KY State Police Professional Assn. KSPPA $ 6,080.69 KY American Water Company $ 6,068.41 Community Action Kentucky $ 6,028.00 American Congress of Obstetrician/Gynecologist $ 6,000.00 Benevis $ 6,000.00 Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce $ 6,000.00 Centerstone $ 6,000.00 Cerner $ 6,000.00 Hendricks Resources $ 6,000.00 Highlands Health System $ 6,000.00 Joe Foss Institute $ 6,000.00 KY Academy of Eye Physicians & Surgeons $ 6,000.00 KY Health Resource Alliance $ 6,000.00 KY Hotel & Lodging Association $ 6,000.00 KY Smoke Free Assn. $ 6,000.00 Lancaster Bingo Company $ 6,000.00 National Waste & Recycling Assn. $ 6,000.00 Pomeroy IT $ 6,000.00 Public Consulting Group $ 6,000.00 Rogers Group, Inc. $ 6,000.00 Satellite Broadcasting & Communications Assn. $ 6,000.00 KY Guild of Brewers, Inc $ 5,967.55 Genentech, Inc. $ 5,900.51 Waste Management, Inc. (WMI) $ 5,800.00 KY Telecom Association $ 5,701.69 Appalachian Regional Healthcare $ 5,686.40 Opportunity Solutions Project $ 5,684.96 Lotts Creek Community School $ 5,680.00 Kidz Club (The) $ 5,658.71 KY Coalition of Nurse Practitioners $ 5,652.48 NeuroRestorative $ 5,602.10 Daviess County Fiscal Court $ 5,600.00 KY Professional Fire Fighters $ 5,571.71 KY Broadcasters Association $ 5,566.67 KY Society of Anesthesiologists $ 5,506.00 Southern Health Partners $ 5,500.00 Advantage Capital $ 5,470.27 KY Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs, Inc. $ 5,454.86 KY Assn. of School Superintendents $ 5,426.40 KY Dental Association $ 5,418.41 Maryhurst $ 5,400.00 KY Assn. of Chiropractors $ 5,378.00 Mountain Assn. for Community Economic Devel. $ 5,289.00 Volunteers of America Mid-States $ 5,239.27 Necco $ 5,154.79 Motorola Solutions $ 5,125.00 Childrens Home of Northern KY $ 5,120.86 Big Ass Solutions Company $ 5,118.41 Hinkle Contracting, LLC $ 5,118.41 National Council of State Boards of Nursing $ 5,118.41 SelfRefind $ 5,118.41 Keeneland Association $ 5,075.00 Greenwich Biosciences, Inc. $ 5,070.00 Investors Heritage Life Insurance Co. $ 5,039.85 3M Company $ 5,000.00 Ascential Care Partners, LLC $ 5,000.00 Bank of America Corporation $ 5,000.00 Black Hawk Mining, LLC $ 5,000.00 ChanceLight $ 5,000.00 Diabetes Caucus, Inc. $ 5,000.00 Fayette County Public Schools $ 5,000.00 General Motors LLC $ 5,000.00 Hollenbach-Oakley, LLC $ 5,000.00 Hosparus, Inc. $ 5,000.00 Jefferson County Suburban Fire Service $ 5,000.00 KY Assn. of Circuit Court Clerks $ 5,000.00 KY Consumer Finance Assn. $ 5,000.00 KY Independent Pharmacy Alliance $ 5,000.00 KY Interactive, LLC $ 5,000.00 KY Occupational Therapy Assn. $ 5,000.00 KY Rent-A-Car Association $ 5,000.00 Mountain Enterprises, Inc. $ 5,000.00 Mylan, Inc. $ 5,000.00 Nuclear Energy Institute, Inc. $ 5,000.00 Partnership for New American Econ. Action Fund $ 5,000.00 PremierTox 2.0 $ 5,000.00 Purdue Pharma LP $ 5,000.00 Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association $ 5,000.00 Teach for America Appalachia $ 5,000.00 TracFone Wireless, Inc. $ 5,000.00 Tyson Foods, Inc. $ 5,000.00 Veritec $ 5,000.00 Verizon Wireless, Cellco Partnership $ 5,000.00 Walden University $ 5,000.00 Cincinnati Bell Telephone $ 4,992.00 Home of The Innocents $ 4,920.86 KY Academy of Family Physicians $ 4,810.87 CoreCivic $ 4,800.00 Messer Construction $ 4,800.00 Independent Ins. Agents of Ky, Inc. $ 4,705.20 AIA Kentucky $ 4,666.00 Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence $ 4,592.66 Custom Data Processing $ 4,500.00 KY Home Birth Coalition, INC $ 4,453.80 Associated General Contractors of KY $ 4,408.00 Delta Dental Plan of Kentucky $ 4,400.00 Underwriters Safety & Claims, Inc. $ 4,368.41 Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of KY, Inc. $ 4,365.00 AFLAC $ 4,350.00 Council on Developmental Disabilities, Inc. $ 4,337.00 KY Assn. of Chiefs of Police $ 4,322.00 Indivior, PLC $ 4,320.00 American Tort Reform Assn. $ 4,284.41 Alliance Coal, LLC $ 4,261.00 American Insurance Association $ 4,205.85 Associated Builders & Contractors Indiana/Kentucky $ 4,200.00 U.S. Precedent $ 4,200.00 McLane Company, Inc. $ 4,166.00 Louisville & Jefferson County Metro Government $ 4,127.00 Air Evac Lifeteam $ 4,118.41 Cimarex Energy Company $ 4,118.41 Enterprise Holdings $ 4,118.41 Duke Energy $ 4,100.00 Delta Air Lines Inc. $ 4,082.80 KY Assn. of Health Underwriters $ 4,039.85 Norfolk Southern Corporation $ 4,013.89 ADP - Automatic Data Processing $ 4,000.00 Al J. Schneider Company (The) $ 4,000.00 Allen County-Scottsville Industrial Dev. Authority $ 4,000.00 Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers $ 4,000.00 Alpha Natural Resources $ 4,000.00 American Engineers $ 4,000.00 American Health Advocates Forum $ 4,000.00 American Soc. for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals $ 4,000.00 Assurant Solutions $ 4,000.00 Bluegrass Community Bankers Association, Inc. $ 4,000.00 Commercial Specialty Truck Holding, LLC $ 4,000.00 Elevator Industry Work Preservation Fund $ 4,000.00 Franklin Simpson Industrial Authority $ 4,000.00 Gannett Satellite Information Network, Inc. $ 4,000.00 Johnson Controls, Inc. $ 4,000.00 KY Assisted Living Facilities Association $ 4,000.00 KY Community & Technical College System $ 4,000.00 KY Concrete Association $ 4,000.00 KY Concrete Pavement Association $ 4,000.00 KY Equipment Distributors $ 4,000.00 KY United Methodist Homes for Children & Youth $ 4,000.00 Leitchfield Grayson Co. Industrial Auth. $ 4,000.00 Newtown Springs $ 4,000.00 Pearson Education Inc. $ 4,000.00 Powerhouse Gaming $ 4,000.00 Telmate $ 4,000.00 United Health Actuarial Services, Inc. $ 4,000.00 Windstream Communications, Inc. $ 4,000.00 Unite Foundation $ 3,772.31 Child Care Council of KY, Inc $ 3,750.00 KY Tennessee Water Environment Assn. $ 3,750.00 MAGO Construction $ 3,618.41 Behavioral Health Advocates $ 3,600.00 Lake Cumberland MH/MR Board, Inc. $ 3,600.00 Woodford Forward, Inc. $ 3,560.13 Merscorp Holdings, Inc. $ 3,540.00 Coca-Cola Refreshments $ 3,500.00 Colon Cancer Prevention Project $ 3,500.00 Ferring Pharmaceuticals $ 3,500.00 Masonic Homes of KY $ 3,500.00 Blue & Co., LLC $ 3,460.00 KY Conservation Committee $ 3,456.80 American Civil Liberties Union of KY $ 3,456.29 KY Public Library Association $ 3,452.41 Goodwill Industries of Kentucky $ 3,427.00 ABA Advocates $ 3,400.00 American Fed. State Co. Mun. Emp. IKOC 962 $ 3,398.40 Accreditation Assn. for Ambulatory Health Care $ 3,335.40 American Chemistry Council $ 3,334.00 United Services Automobile Association $ 3,334.00 Teachers Insurance & Annuity Assn. (TIAA) $ 3,332.00 Iron Workers DC of Southern Ohio & Vicinity $ 3,328.05 Atlantic Bingo Supply Company $ 3,200.00 Pinnacle Treatment Centers KY-I, LLC $ 3,184.21 KY Public Transit Assn. $ 3,145.79 Louisville Water Company $ 3,138.00 MillerCoors LLC $ 3,136.00 Michter's Distillery, LLC $ 3,118.41 KY Assn. of Food Banks $ 3,107.36 American Lung Assn. of the Midland States $ 3,100.00 LeadingAge Kentucky $ 3,075.00 Jefferson County Farm Bureau $ 3,068.00 Allen Company (The) $ 3,000.00 ATS Construction $ 3,000.00 Bizzack Construction $ 3,000.00 Central Bridge Company, LLC $ 3,000.00 Cincinnati/Northern KY International Airport $ 3,000.00 Communicare $ 3,000.00 Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S. $ 3,000.00 Epilepsy Foundation Kentuckiana $ 3,000.00 Gaddie-Shamrock, LLC $ 3,000.00 HID Global $ 3,000.00 KY Center for the Arts Endowment Fund, Inc. $ 3,000.00 KY Crushed Stone Assn. $ 3,000.00 KY Laborers District Council $ 3,000.00 Level 3 Communications, Inc. $ 3,000.00 Lexmark International, Inc. $ 3,000.00 Mulzer Crushed Stone $ 3,000.00 Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce $ 3,000.00 Scientific Games Corporation $ 3,000.00 Signature HealthCare Consulting Services, LLC $ 3,000.00 Software Information Systems, LLC (SIS) $ 3,000.00 United Food & Commercial Workers Union $ 3,000.00 National Assn. of Mutual Insurance Co.(NAMIC) $ 2,888.81 Save the Children $ 2,750.00 KY Assn. of Professional Educators (KAPE) $ 2,715.62 KY Assn. of Professional Surveyors $ 2,700.00 KY Assn. of Sexual Assault Programs, Inc. $ 2,685.00 KY Dental Hygienists Association $ 2,678.00 KY Travel Industry Association $ 2,668.00 KY Pharmacists Association $ 2,634.91 Texas Public Policy Foundation $ 2,620.30 American Express Company $ 2,610.00 Hudson Holdings, LLC $ 2,602.10 KY Manufactured Housing Institute $ 2,566.67 American Council of Life Insurers $ 2,539.85 Marathon Petroleum Company LP $ 2,533.00 Alliance for Solar Choice (The) $ 2,500.00 Family & Children's Place $ 2,500.00 Fiserv Solutions, LLC $ 2,500.00 Jockey's Guild, Inc. $ 2,500.00 KY Assn. of Fire Chiefs $ 2,500.00 Liberty Mutual Insurance Group $ 2,500.00 Louisville Apartment Assn. $ 2,500.00 Mainstreet $ 2,500.00 Special Olympics of Kentucky $ 2,500.00 Yum! Brands, Inc. $ 2,500.00 KY Home Care Association $ 2,434.16 KY Head Start Assn. $ 2,400.00 Fairness Campaign $ 2,374.48 Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky $ 2,264.67 DentaQuest $ 2,250.00 KY Mental Health Coalition $ 2,250.00 General Cigar Company, Inc. $ 2,244.00 KY Nonprofit Network, Inc. $ 2,174.56 Council of State Governments (CSG) $ 2,149.00 KY Assn. for Gifted Education KAGE $ 2,130.54 KY County Attorney's Assn. $ 2,128.58 KY Forest Industries Assn. $ 2,126.00 Interlock Industries $ 2,118.41 American Council of Engineering Co. of KY $ 2,111.00 KY Trucking Assn. $ 2,105.00 Aramark Correctional Services, LLC $ 2,000.00 Autism Speaks, Inc. $ 2,000.00 Blue Grass Airport $ 2,000.00 Chesapeake Appalachia, LLC $ 2,000.00 Child Care Advocates of Kentucky $ 2,000.00 City of Corbin, KY $ 2,000.00 Community Ventures Corporation $ 2,000.00 EquiLottery, LLC $ 2,000.00 Hearing Aid Association of Kentucky $ 2,000.00 KY Alliance of YMCA'S $ 2,000.00 KY Assn. of Home Inspection Professionals $ 2,000.00 KY Assn. of Regional MH-MR Programs, Inc. $ 2,000.00 KY Industrial Utilities Customers $ 2,000.00 KY Society of Professional Engineers $ 2,000.00 KY Speech-Language-Hearing Association $ 2,000.00 March of Dimes $ 2,000.00 Racing Resource Group $ 2,000.00 U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform $ 1,938.00 Humane Society of the United States $ 1,909.50 American Pharmacy Services Corporation $ 1,813.95 Indiana/Ky./Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters $ 1,797.00 KY Assn. of Transportation Engineers $ 1,750.00 KY Transportation Employees Association $ 1,750.00 KY Resources Council, Inc. $ 1,676.55 KY Tax Bill Servicing, Inc. $ 1,667.00 J.G. Wentworth Co. (The) $ 1,666.00 Perdue $ 1,666.00 Kroger Company (The) $ 1,650.00 Larue County $ 1,618.41 City of Georgetown, KY $ 1,584.00 Columbia Gas of KY, Inc. $ 1,545.00 Appalachian Wildlife Foundation $ 1,500.00 Appriss Inc. $ 1,500.00 Carespring Healthcare Management $ 1,500.00 Delta Natural Gas Company Inc. $ 1,500.00 Energy Systems Group $ 1,500.00 Indiana Health Information Exchange $ 1,500.00 KY Psychological Association, Inc. $ 1,500.00 Louisville & Jefferson County Metropolitan Sewer $ 1,500.00 KY Assn. of Convention & Visitors Bureaus $ 1,332.00 KY Marina Association $ 1,332.00 Advantage Medical $ 1,301.00 United Steelworkers of America, District 8 $ 1,296.00 Kentuckians for Better Transportation $ 1,287.27 KY Council of Churches $ 1,262.51 Associated Builders & Contractors OH Valley $ 1,250.00 KY Veterinary Medical Assn. $ 1,250.00 KY Primary Care Association $ 1,200.00 Louisville Free Public Library Foundation, Inc. $ 1,115.99 KY Right to Life Association, Inc. $ 1,112.00 KY Right to Work Committee, Inc. $ 1,100.00 KY Assn. for Career and Technical Education $ 1,099.00 Professional Insurance Agents of Kentucky $ 1,039.85 Western KY Coal Association $ 1,027.79 Planned Parenthood Advocates of IN & KY $ 1,020.00 KY Alternative Livestock Association $ 1,000.00 KY Assn. of Hospices and Palliative Care $ 1,000.00 KY Podiatric Medical Assn. $ 1,000.00 Almost Family, Inc. $ 968.00 KY Assn. for Economic Development $ 940.67 Ashland, LLC $ 913.17 KY Cattlemen's Association $ 900.00 Children, Inc. $ 870.86 Town Branch FOP Lodge #83, Inc. $ 825.98 KY Council on Problem Gambling $ 800.00 KY Auctioneers Association $ 792.00 KY Assn. of Highway Contractors $ 780.00 College Board (The) $ 776.85 Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers $ 765.00 KY Thoroughbred Assn. $ 750.00 QC Holdings, Inc. $ 740.00 KY Coalition Against Domestic Violence $ 680.00 Homeless and Housing Coalition of Ky. $ 613.21 KY Auto & Truck Recyclers Association $ 600.00 KY Fire Sprinkler Contractors Assoc., Inc. $ 600.00 KY Self Insurers Association $ 600.00 WellCare of Kentucky, Inc. $ 551.00 Best Friends Animal Society $ 550.00 Harshaw Trane $ 538.00 Americans United for Separation of Church & State $ 500.00 Poe Companies, LLC $ 500.00 National Assn. for Gun Rights $ 485.00 Campaign For Tobacco Free Kids $ 477.00 Alzheimers Association $ 431.00 Koch Co. Public Sector, LLC & Affiliates $ 402.00 KY Library Association $ 400.00 Sanofi US $ 373.00 Foundation for a Healthy KY $ 338.52 Plantmix Asphalt Industry of KY, Inc. $ 325.85 KY Voices for Health $ 267.84 Appalachian Citizens Law Center, Inc. $ 256.00 National Multiple Sclerosis Society $ 250.00 Rivercity Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 614 $ 218.16 KY Assn. of Master Contractors $ 205.00 KY Assn. of Children's Advocacy Centers $ 189.00 Down Syndrome Assn. of Central KY $ 184.00 Community Farm Alliance Inc. $ 156.00 KY Kingdom, LLLP $ 90.00 Nationwide Insurance $ 39.85 Metropolitan Housing Coalition $ 25.00 Foundation for Individual Rights in Education $ 19.00 ACT, Inc. $ - Agentis Management Inc $ - AK Steel Corporation $ - Alltech, Inc. $ - American Diabetes Association $ - American Massage Therapy Assn., Ky. Chapter $ - American Pharmacy Cooperative, Inc. (APCI) $ - American Rental Assn. $ - Apple Inc. $ - Association of Independent KY. Colleges & Univ. $ - AssuredPartners NL Agency, Inc. $ - Baptist Health Plan $ - Bluegrass Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #4 $ - Boone County Education Association $ - Braeburn Pharmaceuticals $ - Brain Injury Alliance of Kentucky $ - Brennan Center for Justice $ - Bristol-Myers Squibb Company $ - Cal-Tex Protective Coatings, Inc. $ - Cash in a Dash, LLC $ - Celgene Corporation $ - Childrens Law Center, Inc. $ - Christian Science Committee on Pub. for KY, LLC $ - Cigar Association of America, Inc. $ - Cisco Systems, Inc. $ - Clean Harbors Environmental Services, Inc. $ - CNU Online Holdings, Inc. $ - Coal Operators & Associates Inc. $ - Codell Construction $ - Commonwealth Technology Inc. $ - Communications Workers of America $ - Community Coordinated Child Care 4-C $ - CTIA - The Wireless Assn. $ - Day Spring, Inc. $ - D-C Elevator Company, Inc. $ - Diageo North America $ - Eastern KY University Foundation $ - Family Resource & Youth Services Coal. of KY, Inc. $ - Fayette County Education Assn. $ - FedEx Corporation $ - Fidelity Investments $ - First Kentucky Securities Corporation $ - First Southern Funding, LLC $ - First Southern National Bank $ - Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky $ - Fraternal Order of Police Corrections Lodge 77 $ - Gateway Children's Services $ - Gateway Health $ - Georgetown-Scott Co. Chamber of Commerce $ - Greater Louisville Medical Society $ - HNTB Corporation $ - Independent Electrical Contractors of KY/S.IN $ - Innovation Alliance $ - Janus Capital Management LLC $ - Jefferson County Attorney $ - Jobs for Kentucky's Graduates, Inc. $ - Kentuckians for Freedom, LLC $ - KY -811 $ - KY Ambulance Providers Assn. $ - KY Assn. for Marriage & Family Therapy $ - KY Assn. of Criminal Defense Lawyers $ - KY Assn. of Insurance and Financial Advisors $ - KY Assn. of School Councils $ - KY Automotive Industry Assn. $ - KY Building Materials Assn. $ - KY CASA Network $ - KY Cemetery Association $ - KY Civil Justice Alliance $ - KY Constable Assn., Inc. $ - KY Credit Union League, Inc. $ - KY Deferred Deposit Association $ - KY Entrepreneurship Education Network, Inc. $ - KY Horsemen's Benevolent Protective Assn. $ - KY League on Alcohol and Gambling Problems $ - KY Lottery Corporation $ - KY Medical Equipment Suppliers Assn., Inc. $ - KY Partners L.P. $ - KY Partnership for Families & Children, Inc. $ - KY Public Retirees $ - KY Restaurant Association $ - KY River Resources, LLC $ - KY Society of Interventional Pain Physicians $ - KY State Acupuncture Association $ - KY State Beekeepers Association $ - KY Wired Operations Co., LLC $ - Laborers Intl. Union of North America, Local 576 $ - Legal Aid of the Bluegrass $ - Lexington Center Corporation $ - Lexington Medical Society $ - Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government $ - Louisville Soccer Alliance, Inc. $ - Luckett & Farley AECM, Inc. $ - MasterCard International Inc. $ - May Commercial Group $ - National Assn. of Charter School Authorizers $ - New Beginnings Family Services $ - Novartis Services, Inc. $ - Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital $ - People Advocating Recovery (PAR) $ - PLS Financial Services $ - Preservation Kentucky, Inc. $ - Prudential Financial, Inc. $ - R. L. Polk & Company $ - Region 8, UAW $ - Reid Investments, LLC $ - Retailer Commission For Economic Growth $ - Sanitation District No. 1 $ - Scenic Kentucky, Inc. $ - Shire $ - Smart Transportation Division $ - SolarCity $ - Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ - TAC Air $ - Team Taylor County $ - Ten-Ure Organization of State Employees $ - Travel Technology Association $ - UC Health $ - UCB, Inc. $ - United Healthcare Services, Inc. $ - United Insurance $ - United Mine Workers of America $ - United Way of Kentucky $ - Universal Guaranty Life Insurance Co. $ - Washington Center for Internships & Aca. Seminars $ - Total $ 4,350,803.59

