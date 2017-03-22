Kentucky Chamber of Commerce top spender on lobbying in state legislature

|Organization
| Total lobbying expenses
|KY Chamber of Commerce
| $ 88,089.85
|U.S. Justice Action Network
| $ 62,958.00
|Altria Client Services LLC
| $ 57,386.23
|Marsy's Law for All
| $ 56,968.00
|KY Hospital Association
| $ 49,787.64
|KY Justice Association
| $ 37,854.70
|KY League of Cities, Inc.
| $ 36,392.00
|KY Bankers Association
| $ 36,160.00
|Anthem, Inc. and Its Affiliates
| $ 34,000.00
|Greater Louisville, Inc.
| $ 32,029.32
|KY Medical Association
| $ 30,398.78
|KY Retail Federation
| $ 29,684.98
|Norton Healthcare, Inc.
| $ 29,575.00
|AT&T
| $ 28,612.82
|Humana Inc.
| $ 26,893.11
|KY Assn. of Electric Cooperatives, Inc.
| $ 25,910.57
|KY Assn. of Realtors
| $ 24,180.23
|Home Builders Assn. of KY
| $ 23,937.00
|KY Assn. of Health Care Facilities
| $ 23,559.00
|Excellence in Education in Action
| $ 22,722.56
|KY Pipe Trades Assn.
| $ 22,216.20
|KY Farm Bureau Federation
| $ 21,863.00
|KY Education Association
| $ 21,731.61
|National Heritage Academies
| $ 21,685.23
|Molina Healthcare, Inc.
| $ 21,600.00
|Hewlett Packard Enterprise
| $ 20,000.00
|Century Aluminum Company
| $ 19,306.56
|EQT Corporation
| $ 19,019.00
|Saint Elizabeth Healthcare
| $ 18,763.30
|CSX Corporation
| $ 17,917.60
|KY State AFL-CIO
| $ 17,750.00
|AARP
| $ 17,712.13
|Catholic Conference of KY
| $ 17,500.00
|Wine Institute
| $ 17,500.00
|KY Assn. of Manufacturers
| $ 17,434.30
|KY Magistrates & Commissioners Assoc., Inc.
| $ 17,294.84
|KY County Clerks' Association
| $ 16,977.38
|KY Assn. of Health Plans, Inc.
| $ 16,839.85
|KY Optometric Association
| $ 16,697.61
|Sanofi Pasteur
| $ 16,666.00
|LifePoint Hospitals, Inc.
| $ 16,400.00
|LG&E and KU Energy LLC
| $ 16,150.00
|FanDuel, Inc.
| $ 16,023.25
|Insurance Institute of Kentucky
| $ 15,538.01
|KY State Building & Const. Trades Council
| $ 15,448.00
|Commonwealth Credit Union
| $ 15,250.00
|United Parcel Service
| $ 15,207.82
|Toyota Motors North America, Inc.
| $ 15,010.00
|Beckfield College
| $ 15,000.00
|SAS Institute Inc.
| $ 15,000.00
|Advance America Cash Advance Centers, Inc.
| $ 14,996.00
|Kentuckians for the Commonwealth
| $ 14,869.34
|KentuckyOne Health
| $ 14,686.74
|DraftKings, Inc.
| $ 14,563.25
|American Heart Assn.
| $ 14,492.18
|KY Automobile Dealers Assn. (KADA)
| $ 14,160.00
|Beam Suntory, Inc.
| $ 14,150.00
|KY Beverage Association
| $ 14,055.30
|CIOX Health, LLC
| $ 14,000.00
|KY Youth Advocates, Inc.
| $ 13,899.84
|Amgen
| $ 13,870.00
|KY Assn. of Private Providers
| $ 13,525.00
|KY Cable Telecommunications Assn.
| $ 13,500.98
|KY School Boards Association
| $ 13,459.93
|KY Assn. of School Administrators
| $ 13,250.00
|Family Foundation (The)
| $ 13,092.93
|Sullivan University System
| $ 13,075.00
|Accenture LLP
| $ 13,000.00
|Hagan Properties
| $ 13,000.00
|Swedish Match North America, LLC
| $ 12,718.00
|RAI Services Company
| $ 12,666.00
|Aetna, Inc.
| $ 12,645.85
|National Rifle Assn. of America
| $ 12,615.65
|KY State Lodge Frat. Order of Police, Inc.
| $ 12,536.08
|HCA - Hospital Corporation of America
| $ 12,500.00
|KY Society of Certified Public Accountants
| $ 12,483.33
|Houchens Industries
| $ 12,350.00
|Americans for Prosperity
| $ 12,207.79
|KY Solar Industries Assn, LLC
| $ 12,199.05
|Express Scripts Holding Company
| $ 12,180.00
|AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies
| $ 12,032.47
|Brown-Forman Corporation
| $ 12,000.00
|Buffalo Trace Distillery
| $ 12,000.00
|Citigroup Washington, Inc.
| $ 12,000.00
|IGT and Its Affiliates
| $ 12,000.00
|KY Downs LLC
| $ 12,000.00
|Nucor Corp.
| $ 12,000.00
|KY Employers Mutual Insurance
| $ 11,806.08
|Anheuser-Busch Companies
| $ 11,666.00
|American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network
| $ 11,650.00
|Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund
| $ 11,273.95
|Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P.
| $ 11,200.00
|State Farm Insurance Group
| $ 11,079.70
|KY Liquor Retailers Coalition
| $ 11,000.00
|Murray State University
| $ 11,000.00
|Big Rivers Electric Corporation
| $ 10,943.79
|KY Council of Area Development Districts
| $ 10,916.50
|Jefferson County Teachers Association
| $ 10,805.70
|Eli Lilly and Company
| $ 10,734.00
|KY Coal Association
| $ 10,691.46
|KY Beer Wholesalers Assn.
| $ 10,566.67
|Baptist Health
| $ 10,540.00
|Louisville Convention & Visitor's Bureau
| $ 10,343.41
|KY Petroleum Marketers Association
| $ 10,278.89
|KY Land Title Assn.
| $ 10,250.00
|Christ Hospital (The)
| $ 10,200.00
|Uber
| $ 10,180.00
|Charter Communications
| $ 10,150.00
|Hellervik Oilfield Technologies, LLC
| $ 10,120.10
|Legalize KY Now, Inc
| $ 10,103.00
|Check Into Cash
| $ 10,063.16
|CareSource Management Services Co.
| $ 10,039.85
|State Volunteer Mutual Insurance Company
| $ 10,025.85
|American Municipal Power
| $ 10,000.00
|Atmos Energy
| $ 10,000.00
|Baptist Life Communities
| $ 10,000.00
|Brutus Capital Holdings, LLC
| $ 10,000.00
|Cash Express LLC
| $ 10,000.00
|Correct Care Solutions
| $ 10,000.00
|Delaware North Companies
| $ 10,000.00
|Dell Technologies, Inc.
| $ 10,000.00
|Dismas Charities Inc.
| $ 10,000.00
|Expedia, Inc.
| $ 10,000.00
|Fresenius Medical Care North America
| $ 10,000.00
|General Dynamics Information Technology
| $ 10,000.00
|Google, Inc.
| $ 10,000.00
|KY Poultry Federation
| $ 10,000.00
|KY Smart on Crime
| $ 10,000.00
|KY WILG
| $ 10,000.00
|Live Nation Entertainment, Inc
| $ 10,000.00
|Motion Picture Assn. of America
| $ 10,000.00
|NCP Finance Kentucky, LLC
| $ 10,000.00
|Novo Nordisk, Inc.
| $ 10,000.00
|Republic Services, Inc.
| $ 10,000.00
|Res-Care, Inc.
| $ 10,000.00
|RJ Corman Railroad
| $ 10,000.00
|Swisher International, Inc.
| $ 10,000.00
|Universal Health Services, Inc.
| $ 10,000.00
|University of Louisville
| $ 10,000.00
|University Health Care, Inc.
| $ 9,799.31
|Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. & Its Affiliates
| $ 9,784.00
|Property Valuation Administrators Assn. of Ky.
| $ 9,687.58
|Churchill Downs Incorporated
| $ 9,618.41
|Commerce Lexington
| $ 9,400.00
|National Federation of Independent Business
| $ 9,266.00
|Pharmaceutical Care Management Assn. (PCMA)
| $ 9,166.00
|Greater Louisville Association of Realtors
| $ 9,150.00
|KY Jailers Association
| $ 9,120.58
|Ford Motor Company
| $ 9,066.00
|Northern KY Chamber of Commerce
| $ 9,023.88
|Bluegrass New Directions, Inc.
| $ 9,000.00
|Consumer Healthcare Products Association
| $ 9,000.00
|Consumer Technology Assn. (CTA)
| $ 9,000.00
|Microsoft Corporation
| $ 9,000.00
|National Alliance for Public Charter Schools
| $ 9,000.00
|National Tobacco Company
| $ 9,000.00
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
| $ 9,000.00
|Deloitte Consulting LLP
| $ 8,834.00
|Funeral Directors Assoc. of Ky., Inc.
| $ 8,822.84
|KY Power Company
| $ 8,718.41
|KY Tobacco & Candy Assn. Inc.
| $ 8,620.00
|Comcast
| $ 8,500.00
|Owensboro Health
| $ 8,500.00
|KY Fire Fighters Association
| $ 8,484.00
|KY Rural Water Association
| $ 8,425.40
|Childrens Alliance
| $ 8,241.68
|Louisville Regional Airport Authority
| $ 8,225.00
|NextEra Energy Resources, LLC
| $ 8,209.44
|KY Assn. of Counties
| $ 8,192.58
|Transit Authority of River City
| $ 8,120.00
|KY Public Health Association
| $ 8,045.60
|Alkermes, Inc.
| $ 8,037.45
|Amazon
| $ 8,000.00
|Apollo Education Group, Inc.
| $ 8,000.00
|Balanced Budget Amendment Inc.
| $ 8,000.00
|BPM Lumber
| $ 8,000.00
|Carfax
| $ 8,000.00
|CGI Technologies & Solutions, Inc.
| $ 8,000.00
|Cumberland River Comprehensive Care Center
| $ 8,000.00
|Eastern KY University
| $ 8,000.00
|Farm Credit Mid-America
| $ 8,000.00
|HDR Engineering, Inc.
| $ 8,000.00
|Insurance Auto Auction Inc
| $ 8,000.00
|Key Bank National Assn.
| $ 8,000.00
|KY Assn. of Adult Day Centers (KAAD)
| $ 8,000.00
|KY Blood Center
| $ 8,000.00
|KY Employers Safety Association, Inc.
| $ 8,000.00
|KY Malt Beverage Council, Inc.
| $ 8,000.00
|KY Municipal Utilities Association
| $ 8,000.00
|Maximus
| $ 8,000.00
|Outdoor Advertising Assoc. of KY
| $ 8,000.00
|Red Mile (The)
| $ 8,000.00
|RELX Inc.
| $ 8,000.00
|River Metals Recycling LLC
| $ 8,000.00
|Safelite Group, Inc.
| $ 8,000.00
|Safety Edge, LLC
| $ 8,000.00
|SAP Public Services
| $ 8,000.00
|Sugar Creek Capital
| $ 8,000.00
|Waterfront Botanical Gardens
| $ 8,000.00
|Westlake Chemical Corporation
| $ 8,000.00
|Xerox Corporation
| $ 8,000.00
|Americas Health Insurance Plans
| $ 7,831.85
|EPIC Pharmacies, Inc.
| $ 7,700.00
|Pfizer Inc.
| $ 7,539.41
|KY Academy of Physician Assistants
| $ 7,500.00
|KY Coalition to Abolish The Death Penalty
| $ 7,500.00
|KY Paint Council
| $ 7,500.00
|T Mobile USA, Inc.
| $ 7,500.00
|American Water Works Assn. KY-TN Section
| $ 7,450.00
|Greater Lexington Convention & Visitors Bureau
| $ 7,400.00
|KVC Health Systems, Inc.
| $ 7,400.00
|KY Retired Teachers Association
| $ 7,304.47
|KY Oil & Gas Association
| $ 7,240.95
|KY State University
| $ 7,200.00
|Morehead State University
| $ 7,200.00
|American Petroleum Institute (API)
| $ 7,166.00
|CVS Health
| $ 7,166.00
|KY Coal and Mineral County Coalition
| $ 7,152.00
|KY Science and Technology Corporation
| $ 7,120.25
|Pew Charitable Trusts (The)
| $ 7,113.00
|United Way of Greater Cincinnati
| $ 7,066.00
|Community Choice Financial
| $ 7,013.15
|Appian
| $ 7,000.00
|Conduent, Inc. & its Affiliates
| $ 7,000.00
|Edchoice Kentucky, Inc.
| $ 7,000.00
|Full House Resorts, Inc.
| $ 7,000.00
|Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce
| $ 7,000.00
|ITG Brands, LLC and its Affiliates
| $ 7,000.00
|Jefferson County Public Schools
| $ 7,000.00
|Mallinckrodt LLC
| $ 7,000.00
|National Council on Compensation Insurance
| $ 7,000.00
|Northern KY University Foundation, Inc.
| $ 7,000.00
|Sunrise Children's Services
| $ 7,000.00
|Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
| $ 7,000.00
|KY Press Association
| $ 6,987.00
|East KY Power Cooperative Inc.
| $ 6,923.04
|Polaris Industries, Inc.
| $ 6,916.00
|K12
| $ 6,896.78
|KY County Judge/Executive Assn.
| $ 6,883.73
|Pharmaceutical Research & Manuf. of America
| $ 6,880.00
|KY Assn. of Career Colleges & Schools
| $ 6,750.00
|Property Casualty Insurers Assn. of America
| $ 6,705.85
|KY Distillers' Assn.
| $ 6,698.00
|American International Group (AIG)
| $ 6,666.00
|Johnson & Johnson
| $ 6,660.00
|KY Assn. of Nurse Anesthetists
| $ 6,618.41
|KY Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co.
| $ 6,588.33
|Boy Scouts of America
| $ 6,500.00
|Crown Cork & Seal Co., Inc.
| $ 6,500.00
|KY Equine Education Alliance (KEEP)
| $ 6,500.00
|KY Physical Therapy Association
| $ 6,466.67
|Access to Justice Foundation
| $ 6,400.00
|Westcare Foundation
| $ 6,400.00
|Paducah & Louisville Railway, Inc.
| $ 6,369.80
|National Alliance on Mental Illness KY
| $ 6,271.18
|JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC
| $ 6,240.00
|PMKY Louisville, LLC
| $ 6,239.40
|KY Baptist Convention
| $ 6,203.96
|KY Film and Digital Entertainment Assn.
| $ 6,140.72
|KY Equal Justice Center
| $ 6,135.30
|Boardwalk Pipeline Partners
| $ 6,118.41
|Education Professional Standards Board
| $ 6,100.00
|KY State Police Professional Assn. KSPPA
| $ 6,080.69
|KY American Water Company
| $ 6,068.41
|Community Action Kentucky
| $ 6,028.00
|American Congress of Obstetrician/Gynecologist
| $ 6,000.00
|Benevis
| $ 6,000.00
|Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce
| $ 6,000.00
|Centerstone
| $ 6,000.00
|Cerner
| $ 6,000.00
|Hendricks Resources
| $ 6,000.00
|Highlands Health System
| $ 6,000.00
|Joe Foss Institute
| $ 6,000.00
|KY Academy of Eye Physicians & Surgeons
| $ 6,000.00
|KY Health Resource Alliance
| $ 6,000.00
|KY Hotel & Lodging Association
| $ 6,000.00
|KY Smoke Free Assn.
| $ 6,000.00
|Lancaster Bingo Company
| $ 6,000.00
|National Waste & Recycling Assn.
| $ 6,000.00
|Pomeroy IT
| $ 6,000.00
|Public Consulting Group
| $ 6,000.00
|Rogers Group, Inc.
| $ 6,000.00
|Satellite Broadcasting & Communications Assn.
| $ 6,000.00
|KY Guild of Brewers, Inc
| $ 5,967.55
|Genentech, Inc.
| $ 5,900.51
|Waste Management, Inc. (WMI)
| $ 5,800.00
|KY Telecom Association
| $ 5,701.69
|Appalachian Regional Healthcare
| $ 5,686.40
|Opportunity Solutions Project
| $ 5,684.96
|Lotts Creek Community School
| $ 5,680.00
|Kidz Club (The)
| $ 5,658.71
|KY Coalition of Nurse Practitioners
| $ 5,652.48
|NeuroRestorative
| $ 5,602.10
|Daviess County Fiscal Court
| $ 5,600.00
|KY Professional Fire Fighters
| $ 5,571.71
|KY Broadcasters Association
| $ 5,566.67
|KY Society of Anesthesiologists
| $ 5,506.00
|Southern Health Partners
| $ 5,500.00
|Advantage Capital
| $ 5,470.27
|KY Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs, Inc.
| $ 5,454.86
|KY Assn. of School Superintendents
| $ 5,426.40
|KY Dental Association
| $ 5,418.41
|Maryhurst
| $ 5,400.00
|KY Assn. of Chiropractors
| $ 5,378.00
|Mountain Assn. for Community Economic Devel.
| $ 5,289.00
|Volunteers of America Mid-States
| $ 5,239.27
|Necco
| $ 5,154.79
|Motorola Solutions
| $ 5,125.00
|Childrens Home of Northern KY
| $ 5,120.86
|Big Ass Solutions Company
| $ 5,118.41
|Hinkle Contracting, LLC
| $ 5,118.41
|National Council of State Boards of Nursing
| $ 5,118.41
|SelfRefind
| $ 5,118.41
|Keeneland Association
| $ 5,075.00
|Greenwich Biosciences, Inc.
| $ 5,070.00
|Investors Heritage Life Insurance Co.
| $ 5,039.85
|3M Company
| $ 5,000.00
|Ascential Care Partners, LLC
| $ 5,000.00
|Bank of America Corporation
| $ 5,000.00
|Black Hawk Mining, LLC
| $ 5,000.00
|ChanceLight
| $ 5,000.00
|Diabetes Caucus, Inc.
| $ 5,000.00
|Fayette County Public Schools
| $ 5,000.00
|General Motors LLC
| $ 5,000.00
|Hollenbach-Oakley, LLC
| $ 5,000.00
|Hosparus, Inc.
| $ 5,000.00
|Jefferson County Suburban Fire Service
| $ 5,000.00
|KY Assn. of Circuit Court Clerks
| $ 5,000.00
|KY Consumer Finance Assn.
| $ 5,000.00
|KY Independent Pharmacy Alliance
| $ 5,000.00
|KY Interactive, LLC
| $ 5,000.00
|KY Occupational Therapy Assn.
| $ 5,000.00
|KY Rent-A-Car Association
| $ 5,000.00
|Mountain Enterprises, Inc.
| $ 5,000.00
|Mylan, Inc.
| $ 5,000.00
|Nuclear Energy Institute, Inc.
| $ 5,000.00
|Partnership for New American Econ. Action Fund
| $ 5,000.00
|PremierTox 2.0
| $ 5,000.00
|Purdue Pharma LP
| $ 5,000.00
|Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association
| $ 5,000.00
|Teach for America Appalachia
| $ 5,000.00
|TracFone Wireless, Inc.
| $ 5,000.00
|Tyson Foods, Inc.
| $ 5,000.00
|Veritec
| $ 5,000.00
|Verizon Wireless, Cellco Partnership
| $ 5,000.00
|Walden University
| $ 5,000.00
|Cincinnati Bell Telephone
| $ 4,992.00
|Home of The Innocents
| $ 4,920.86
|KY Academy of Family Physicians
| $ 4,810.87
|CoreCivic
| $ 4,800.00
|Messer Construction
| $ 4,800.00
|Independent Ins. Agents of Ky, Inc.
| $ 4,705.20
|AIA Kentucky
| $ 4,666.00
|Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence
| $ 4,592.66
|Custom Data Processing
| $ 4,500.00
|KY Home Birth Coalition, INC
| $ 4,453.80
|Associated General Contractors of KY
| $ 4,408.00
|Delta Dental Plan of Kentucky
| $ 4,400.00
|Underwriters Safety & Claims, Inc.
| $ 4,368.41
|Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of KY, Inc.
| $ 4,365.00
|AFLAC
| $ 4,350.00
|Council on Developmental Disabilities, Inc.
| $ 4,337.00
|KY Assn. of Chiefs of Police
| $ 4,322.00
|Indivior, PLC
| $ 4,320.00
|American Tort Reform Assn.
| $ 4,284.41
|Alliance Coal, LLC
| $ 4,261.00
|American Insurance Association
| $ 4,205.85
|Associated Builders & Contractors Indiana/Kentucky
| $ 4,200.00
|U.S. Precedent
| $ 4,200.00
|McLane Company, Inc.
| $ 4,166.00
|Louisville & Jefferson County Metro Government
| $ 4,127.00
|Air Evac Lifeteam
| $ 4,118.41
|Cimarex Energy Company
| $ 4,118.41
|Enterprise Holdings
| $ 4,118.41
|Duke Energy
| $ 4,100.00
|Delta Air Lines Inc.
| $ 4,082.80
|KY Assn. of Health Underwriters
| $ 4,039.85
|Norfolk Southern Corporation
| $ 4,013.89
|ADP - Automatic Data Processing
| $ 4,000.00
|Al J. Schneider Company (The)
| $ 4,000.00
|Allen County-Scottsville Industrial Dev. Authority
| $ 4,000.00
|Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers
| $ 4,000.00
|Alpha Natural Resources
| $ 4,000.00
|American Engineers
| $ 4,000.00
|American Health Advocates Forum
| $ 4,000.00
|American Soc. for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
| $ 4,000.00
|Assurant Solutions
| $ 4,000.00
|Bluegrass Community Bankers Association, Inc.
| $ 4,000.00
|Commercial Specialty Truck Holding, LLC
| $ 4,000.00
|Elevator Industry Work Preservation Fund
| $ 4,000.00
|Franklin Simpson Industrial Authority
| $ 4,000.00
|Gannett Satellite Information Network, Inc.
| $ 4,000.00
|Johnson Controls, Inc.
| $ 4,000.00
|KY Assisted Living Facilities Association
| $ 4,000.00
|KY Community & Technical College System
| $ 4,000.00
|KY Concrete Association
| $ 4,000.00
|KY Concrete Pavement Association
| $ 4,000.00
|KY Equipment Distributors
| $ 4,000.00
|KY United Methodist Homes for Children & Youth
| $ 4,000.00
|Leitchfield Grayson Co. Industrial Auth.
| $ 4,000.00
|Newtown Springs
| $ 4,000.00
|Pearson Education Inc.
| $ 4,000.00
|Powerhouse Gaming
| $ 4,000.00
|Telmate
| $ 4,000.00
|United Health Actuarial Services, Inc.
| $ 4,000.00
|Windstream Communications, Inc.
| $ 4,000.00
|Unite Foundation
| $ 3,772.31
|Child Care Council of KY, Inc
| $ 3,750.00
|KY Tennessee Water Environment Assn.
| $ 3,750.00
|MAGO Construction
| $ 3,618.41
|Behavioral Health Advocates
| $ 3,600.00
|Lake Cumberland MH/MR Board, Inc.
| $ 3,600.00
|Woodford Forward, Inc.
| $ 3,560.13
|Merscorp Holdings, Inc.
| $ 3,540.00
|Coca-Cola Refreshments
| $ 3,500.00
|Colon Cancer Prevention Project
| $ 3,500.00
|Ferring Pharmaceuticals
| $ 3,500.00
|Masonic Homes of KY
| $ 3,500.00
|Blue & Co., LLC
| $ 3,460.00
|KY Conservation Committee
| $ 3,456.80
|American Civil Liberties Union of KY
| $ 3,456.29
|KY Public Library Association
| $ 3,452.41
|Goodwill Industries of Kentucky
| $ 3,427.00
|ABA Advocates
| $ 3,400.00
|American Fed. State Co. Mun. Emp. IKOC 962
| $ 3,398.40
|Accreditation Assn. for Ambulatory Health Care
| $ 3,335.40
|American Chemistry Council
| $ 3,334.00
|United Services Automobile Association
| $ 3,334.00
|Teachers Insurance & Annuity Assn. (TIAA)
| $ 3,332.00
|Iron Workers DC of Southern Ohio & Vicinity
| $ 3,328.05
|Atlantic Bingo Supply Company
| $ 3,200.00
|Pinnacle Treatment Centers KY-I, LLC
| $ 3,184.21
|KY Public Transit Assn.
| $ 3,145.79
|Louisville Water Company
| $ 3,138.00
|MillerCoors LLC
| $ 3,136.00
|Michter's Distillery, LLC
| $ 3,118.41
|KY Assn. of Food Banks
| $ 3,107.36
|American Lung Assn. of the Midland States
| $ 3,100.00
|LeadingAge Kentucky
| $ 3,075.00
|Jefferson County Farm Bureau
| $ 3,068.00
|Allen Company (The)
| $ 3,000.00
|ATS Construction
| $ 3,000.00
|Bizzack Construction
| $ 3,000.00
|Central Bridge Company, LLC
| $ 3,000.00
|Cincinnati/Northern KY International Airport
| $ 3,000.00
|Communicare
| $ 3,000.00
|Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S.
| $ 3,000.00
|Epilepsy Foundation Kentuckiana
| $ 3,000.00
|Gaddie-Shamrock, LLC
| $ 3,000.00
|HID Global
| $ 3,000.00
|KY Center for the Arts Endowment Fund, Inc.
| $ 3,000.00
|KY Crushed Stone Assn.
| $ 3,000.00
|KY Laborers District Council
| $ 3,000.00
|Level 3 Communications, Inc.
| $ 3,000.00
|Lexmark International, Inc.
| $ 3,000.00
|Mulzer Crushed Stone
| $ 3,000.00
|Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce
| $ 3,000.00
|Scientific Games Corporation
| $ 3,000.00
|Signature HealthCare Consulting Services, LLC
| $ 3,000.00
|Software Information Systems, LLC (SIS)
| $ 3,000.00
|United Food & Commercial Workers Union
| $ 3,000.00
|National Assn. of Mutual Insurance Co.(NAMIC)
| $ 2,888.81
|Save the Children
| $ 2,750.00
|KY Assn. of Professional Educators (KAPE)
| $ 2,715.62
|KY Assn. of Professional Surveyors
| $ 2,700.00
|KY Assn. of Sexual Assault Programs, Inc.
| $ 2,685.00
|KY Dental Hygienists Association
| $ 2,678.00
|KY Travel Industry Association
| $ 2,668.00
|KY Pharmacists Association
| $ 2,634.91
|Texas Public Policy Foundation
| $ 2,620.30
|American Express Company
| $ 2,610.00
|Hudson Holdings, LLC
| $ 2,602.10
|KY Manufactured Housing Institute
| $ 2,566.67
|American Council of Life Insurers
| $ 2,539.85
|Marathon Petroleum Company LP
| $ 2,533.00
|Alliance for Solar Choice (The)
| $ 2,500.00
|Family & Children's Place
| $ 2,500.00
|Fiserv Solutions, LLC
| $ 2,500.00
|Jockey's Guild, Inc.
| $ 2,500.00
|KY Assn. of Fire Chiefs
| $ 2,500.00
|Liberty Mutual Insurance Group
| $ 2,500.00
|Louisville Apartment Assn.
| $ 2,500.00
|Mainstreet
| $ 2,500.00
|Special Olympics of Kentucky
| $ 2,500.00
|Yum! Brands, Inc.
| $ 2,500.00
|KY Home Care Association
| $ 2,434.16
|KY Head Start Assn.
| $ 2,400.00
|Fairness Campaign
| $ 2,374.48
|Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky
| $ 2,264.67
|DentaQuest
| $ 2,250.00
|KY Mental Health Coalition
| $ 2,250.00
|General Cigar Company, Inc.
| $ 2,244.00
|KY Nonprofit Network, Inc.
| $ 2,174.56
|Council of State Governments (CSG)
| $ 2,149.00
|KY Assn. for Gifted Education KAGE
| $ 2,130.54
|KY County Attorney's Assn.
| $ 2,128.58
|KY Forest Industries Assn.
| $ 2,126.00
|Interlock Industries
| $ 2,118.41
|American Council of Engineering Co. of KY
| $ 2,111.00
|KY Trucking Assn.
| $ 2,105.00
|Aramark Correctional Services, LLC
| $ 2,000.00
|Autism Speaks, Inc.
| $ 2,000.00
|Blue Grass Airport
| $ 2,000.00
|Chesapeake Appalachia, LLC
| $ 2,000.00
|Child Care Advocates of Kentucky
| $ 2,000.00
|City of Corbin, KY
| $ 2,000.00
|Community Ventures Corporation
| $ 2,000.00
|EquiLottery, LLC
| $ 2,000.00
|Hearing Aid Association of Kentucky
| $ 2,000.00
|KY Alliance of YMCA'S
| $ 2,000.00
|KY Assn. of Home Inspection Professionals
| $ 2,000.00
|KY Assn. of Regional MH-MR Programs, Inc.
| $ 2,000.00
|KY Industrial Utilities Customers
| $ 2,000.00
|KY Society of Professional Engineers
| $ 2,000.00
|KY Speech-Language-Hearing Association
| $ 2,000.00
|March of Dimes
| $ 2,000.00
|Racing Resource Group
| $ 2,000.00
|U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform
| $ 1,938.00
|Humane Society of the United States
| $ 1,909.50
|American Pharmacy Services Corporation
| $ 1,813.95
|Indiana/Ky./Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters
| $ 1,797.00
|KY Assn. of Transportation Engineers
| $ 1,750.00
|KY Transportation Employees Association
| $ 1,750.00
|KY Resources Council, Inc.
| $ 1,676.55
|KY Tax Bill Servicing, Inc.
| $ 1,667.00
|J.G. Wentworth Co. (The)
| $ 1,666.00
|Perdue
| $ 1,666.00
|Kroger Company (The)
| $ 1,650.00
|Larue County
| $ 1,618.41
|City of Georgetown, KY
| $ 1,584.00
|Columbia Gas of KY, Inc.
| $ 1,545.00
|Appalachian Wildlife Foundation
| $ 1,500.00
|Appriss Inc.
| $ 1,500.00
|Carespring Healthcare Management
| $ 1,500.00
|Delta Natural Gas Company Inc.
| $ 1,500.00
|Energy Systems Group
| $ 1,500.00
|Indiana Health Information Exchange
| $ 1,500.00
|KY Psychological Association, Inc.
| $ 1,500.00
|Louisville & Jefferson County Metropolitan Sewer
| $ 1,500.00
|KY Assn. of Convention & Visitors Bureaus
| $ 1,332.00
|KY Marina Association
| $ 1,332.00
|Advantage Medical
| $ 1,301.00
|United Steelworkers of America, District 8
| $ 1,296.00
|Kentuckians for Better Transportation
| $ 1,287.27
|KY Council of Churches
| $ 1,262.51
|Associated Builders & Contractors OH Valley
| $ 1,250.00
|KY Veterinary Medical Assn.
| $ 1,250.00
|KY Primary Care Association
| $ 1,200.00
|Louisville Free Public Library Foundation, Inc.
| $ 1,115.99
|KY Right to Life Association, Inc.
| $ 1,112.00
|KY Right to Work Committee, Inc.
| $ 1,100.00
|KY Assn. for Career and Technical Education
| $ 1,099.00
|Professional Insurance Agents of Kentucky
| $ 1,039.85
|Western KY Coal Association
| $ 1,027.79
|Planned Parenthood Advocates of IN & KY
| $ 1,020.00
|KY Alternative Livestock Association
| $ 1,000.00
|KY Assn. of Hospices and Palliative Care
| $ 1,000.00
|KY Podiatric Medical Assn.
| $ 1,000.00
|Almost Family, Inc.
| $ 968.00
|KY Assn. for Economic Development
| $ 940.67
|Ashland, LLC
| $ 913.17
|KY Cattlemen's Association
| $ 900.00
|Children, Inc.
| $ 870.86
|Town Branch FOP Lodge #83, Inc.
| $ 825.98
|KY Council on Problem Gambling
| $ 800.00
|KY Auctioneers Association
| $ 792.00
|KY Assn. of Highway Contractors
| $ 780.00
|College Board (The)
| $ 776.85
|Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers
| $ 765.00
|KY Thoroughbred Assn.
| $ 750.00
|QC Holdings, Inc.
| $ 740.00
|KY Coalition Against Domestic Violence
| $ 680.00
|Homeless and Housing Coalition of Ky.
| $ 613.21
|KY Auto & Truck Recyclers Association
| $ 600.00
|KY Fire Sprinkler Contractors Assoc., Inc.
| $ 600.00
|KY Self Insurers Association
| $ 600.00
|WellCare of Kentucky, Inc.
| $ 551.00
|Best Friends Animal Society
| $ 550.00
|Harshaw Trane
| $ 538.00
|Americans United for Separation of Church & State
| $ 500.00
|Poe Companies, LLC
| $ 500.00
|National Assn. for Gun Rights
| $ 485.00
|Campaign For Tobacco Free Kids
| $ 477.00
|Alzheimers Association
| $ 431.00
|Koch Co. Public Sector, LLC & Affiliates
| $ 402.00
|KY Library Association
| $ 400.00
|Sanofi US
| $ 373.00
|Foundation for a Healthy KY
| $ 338.52
|Plantmix Asphalt Industry of KY, Inc.
| $ 325.85
|KY Voices for Health
| $ 267.84
|Appalachian Citizens Law Center, Inc.
| $ 256.00
|National Multiple Sclerosis Society
| $ 250.00
|Rivercity Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 614
| $ 218.16
|KY Assn. of Master Contractors
| $ 205.00
|KY Assn. of Children's Advocacy Centers
| $ 189.00
|Down Syndrome Assn. of Central KY
| $ 184.00
|Community Farm Alliance Inc.
| $ 156.00
|KY Kingdom, LLLP
| $ 90.00
|Nationwide Insurance
| $ 39.85
|Metropolitan Housing Coalition
| $ 25.00
|Foundation for Individual Rights in Education
| $ 19.00
|ACT, Inc.
| $ -
|Agentis Management Inc
| $ -
|AK Steel Corporation
| $ -
|Alltech, Inc.
| $ -
|American Diabetes Association
| $ -
|American Massage Therapy Assn., Ky. Chapter
| $ -
|American Pharmacy Cooperative, Inc. (APCI)
| $ -
|American Rental Assn.
| $ -
|Apple Inc.
| $ -
|Association of Independent KY. Colleges & Univ.
| $ -
|AssuredPartners NL Agency, Inc.
| $ -
|Baptist Health Plan
| $ -
|Bluegrass Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #4
| $ -
|Boone County Education Association
| $ -
|Braeburn Pharmaceuticals
| $ -
|Brain Injury Alliance of Kentucky
| $ -
|Brennan Center for Justice
| $ -
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
| $ -
|Cal-Tex Protective Coatings, Inc.
| $ -
|Cash in a Dash, LLC
| $ -
|Celgene Corporation
| $ -
|Childrens Law Center, Inc.
| $ -
|Christian Science Committee on Pub. for KY, LLC
| $ -
|Cigar Association of America, Inc.
| $ -
|Cisco Systems, Inc.
| $ -
|Clean Harbors Environmental Services, Inc.
| $ -
|CNU Online Holdings, Inc.
| $ -
|Coal Operators & Associates Inc.
| $ -
|Codell Construction
| $ -
|Commonwealth Technology Inc.
| $ -
|Communications Workers of America
| $ -
|Community Coordinated Child Care 4-C
| $ -
|CTIA - The Wireless Assn.
| $ -
|Day Spring, Inc.
| $ -
|D-C Elevator Company, Inc.
| $ -
|Diageo North America
| $ -
|Eastern KY University Foundation
| $ -
|Family Resource & Youth Services Coal. of KY, Inc.
| $ -
|Fayette County Education Assn.
| $ -
|FedEx Corporation
| $ -
|Fidelity Investments
| $ -
|First Kentucky Securities Corporation
| $ -
|First Southern Funding, LLC
| $ -
|First Southern National Bank
| $ -
|Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky
| $ -
|Fraternal Order of Police Corrections Lodge 77
| $ -
|Gateway Children's Services
| $ -
|Gateway Health
| $ -
|Georgetown-Scott Co. Chamber of Commerce
| $ -
|Greater Louisville Medical Society
| $ -
|HNTB Corporation
| $ -
|Independent Electrical Contractors of KY/S.IN
| $ -
|Innovation Alliance
| $ -
|Janus Capital Management LLC
| $ -
|Jefferson County Attorney
| $ -
|Jobs for Kentucky's Graduates, Inc.
| $ -
|Kentuckians for Freedom, LLC
| $ -
|KY -811
| $ -
|KY Ambulance Providers Assn.
| $ -
|KY Assn. for Marriage & Family Therapy
| $ -
|KY Assn. of Criminal Defense Lawyers
| $ -
|KY Assn. of Insurance and Financial Advisors
| $ -
|KY Assn. of School Councils
| $ -
|KY Automotive Industry Assn.
| $ -
|KY Building Materials Assn.
| $ -
|KY CASA Network
| $ -
|KY Cemetery Association
| $ -
|KY Civil Justice Alliance
| $ -
|KY Constable Assn., Inc.
| $ -
|KY Credit Union League, Inc.
| $ -
|KY Deferred Deposit Association
| $ -
|KY Entrepreneurship Education Network, Inc.
| $ -
|KY Horsemen's Benevolent Protective Assn.
| $ -
|KY League on Alcohol and Gambling Problems
| $ -
|KY Lottery Corporation
| $ -
|KY Medical Equipment Suppliers Assn., Inc.
| $ -
|KY Partners L.P.
| $ -
|KY Partnership for Families & Children, Inc.
| $ -
|KY Public Retirees
| $ -
|KY Restaurant Association
| $ -
|KY River Resources, LLC
| $ -
|KY Society of Interventional Pain Physicians
| $ -
|KY State Acupuncture Association
| $ -
|KY State Beekeepers Association
| $ -
|KY Wired Operations Co., LLC
| $ -
|Laborers Intl. Union of North America, Local 576
| $ -
|Legal Aid of the Bluegrass
| $ -
|Lexington Center Corporation
| $ -
|Lexington Medical Society
| $ -
|Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government
| $ -
|Louisville Soccer Alliance, Inc.
| $ -
|Luckett & Farley AECM, Inc.
| $ -
|MasterCard International Inc.
| $ -
|May Commercial Group
| $ -
|National Assn. of Charter School Authorizers
| $ -
|New Beginnings Family Services
| $ -
|Novartis Services, Inc.
| $ -
|Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital
| $ -
|People Advocating Recovery (PAR)
| $ -
|PLS Financial Services
| $ -
|Preservation Kentucky, Inc.
| $ -
|Prudential Financial, Inc.
| $ -
|R. L. Polk & Company
| $ -
|Region 8, UAW
| $ -
|Reid Investments, LLC
| $ -
|Retailer Commission For Economic Growth
| $ -
|Sanitation District No. 1
| $ -
|Scenic Kentucky, Inc.
| $ -
|Shire
| $ -
|Smart Transportation Division
| $ -
|SolarCity
| $ -
|Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
| $ -
|TAC Air
| $ -
|Team Taylor County
| $ -
|Ten-Ure Organization of State Employees
| $ -
|Travel Technology Association
| $ -
|UC Health
| $ -
|UCB, Inc.
| $ -
|United Healthcare Services, Inc.
| $ -
|United Insurance
| $ -
|United Mine Workers of America
| $ -
|United Way of Kentucky
| $ -
|Universal Guaranty Life Insurance Co.
| $ -
|Washington Center for Internships & Aca. Seminars
| $ -
|
|
|Total
| $ 4,350,803.59