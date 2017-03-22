CRAWFORD | Kentucky signs Calipari and Stoops to two-year extensions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky has extended basketball coach John Calipari’s contract through the traditional retirement age. The school announced Wednesday a two-year extension that would keep Calipari as coach through the 2023-24 season.

Calipari, who is making $7.3 million this season, is scheduled to make $7.75 million next year and $8 million per season thereafter. He would make $8 million per season in each of the two additional years, according to the agreement released Wednesday.

Kentucky also extended the deal of football coach Mark Stoops two years, through the 2022 season. Stoops’ new deal includes an automatic rollover year for every season in which he wins at least seven games, and two rollover years for every season in which he wins at least 10.

Stoops received a $250,000 raise for each of the years of his extension, and would receive an additional $250,000 for any rollover years. He made $3.6 million for the 2016 season, incentives included, with a base salary of $3.25 million. The base salary increases a quarter-million per year, to $4.75 million in the final year of the deal, not counting a possible $2.25 million in incentives.

Athletic director Mitch Barnhart with the deals, clearly showed that he is pleased with the direction of the schools’ signature programs, and wanted to show a commitment to his coaches before any other suitors come along.

“John has achieved consistent championship-level performance at Kentucky,” Barnhart said. “No one in America is better suited for everything that comes with being the coach here. Not only has he attained incredible success on the court, he is also a leader in our community and in college basketball. We have been blessed to have him and (wife) Ellen here for the last eight years and we are blessed they will continue to call Kentucky home.”

Calipari called the last eight years a “wild ride” in a statement released by the school.

“This extension shows our full commitment to each other,” Calipari said. “I believe this school is the gold standard and I’m so thankful and blessed that this university has given me this opportunity at this point in my career.”

Stoops led the Wildcats to a tie for second in the SEC’s Eastern Division in his fourth season, the team’s highest finished since the league split into divisions in 1992. They capped the regular season with an upset win at Louisville, before losing to Georgia Tech in the TaxSlayer Bowl, the program’s first bowl game since 2010.

“The last four years have been a grind for Mark and his staff, but he has never wavered in his commitment to building Kentucky football into a consistent winner,” Barnhart said. “While the work isn’t close to finished, we believe Mark is the coach to take us there.”

Stoops’ extension carries several new incentives. He’ll receive $100,000 if the football team participates in the SEC Championship Game and $200,000 if the football team wins the SEC Championship -- those replace an incentive of $200,00 for reaching the SEC title game.



The extension also adds incentives based on College Football Playoff participation. If the team makes a “New Year’s Six” bowl game (Rose, Sugar, Orange, Cotton, Fiesta or Peach), Stoops will receive $200,000 as a new incentive. If it reaches a CFP semifinal game, Stoops will receive $300,000 as a new incentive. If it gets to the national championship game, Stoops will receive $400,000, compared with $200,000 in the current agreement. And if the team wins the national championship, Stoops will receive $500,000 as a new incentive. (Payments for this incentive are not cumulative.)



Other new incentive payments will be triggered based on bowl game participation. Stoops will now receive $50,000 if the football team wins six games and participates in a non-SEC affiliated bowl game, and $100,000 if it wins six games and goes to an SEC-affiliated bowl game. Per the amendment, Stoops will no longer receive $125,000 if UK participates in a bowl game that provides more than $2 million in receipts.



Stoops will continue to receive $250,000 for each win beginning with the seventh win of each season.

“When we came here, doing a rebuild in a challenging situation, I said that full support from everyone involved was imperative and we have always received that,” Stoops said. “We needed great commitment, we’ve had great commitment and we’re continuing to get great commitment.”

Compensation for Kentucky head coaches is funded privately and entirely by UK Athletics, with no additional funds coming from the university or any foundation.

