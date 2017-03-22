Carroll County Sheriff Jamie Kinman arrested, charged with theft - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Carroll County Sheriff Jamie Kinman arrested, charged with theft of controlled substance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Carroll County Sheriff has been arrested.

According to a news release from the Kentucky State Police, Carroll County Sheriff Jamie Kinman turned himself in just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Grant County, Kentucky following a warrant for his arrest. He's charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft of a controlled substance. 

According to his arrest citation, Kinman is accused of going into a house in Carrollton on two occasions, in police uniform, and taking hydrocodone tablets. The citation lists a violation date of Feb. 14, which is almost two weeks before Kinman was admitted to a rehab facility on Feb. 26.

The Carroll County Judge Executive declined to comment Wednesday afternoon.

"Anytime a law enforcement officer is arrested it does put into question their credibility and the possibility of their former and future prosecution cases they may have in jeopardy," says Lt. Michael Webb with Kentucky State Police.

This isn't the first time allegations have been brought against Kinman. In December, he was found not guilty of official misconduct and tampering with evidence. Those original charges stemmed from allegations that he stole painkillers that were stored as evidence at his department in 2013.

He was also accused of forging his initials on a form. 

But jurors ultimately decided Kinman did nothing wrong in that case.

According to a jail spokesperson, Kinman posted bond, which was set at $25,000 on each charge, at the Grant County Courthouse shortly after being booked.

