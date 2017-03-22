New Albany Police Department hoping to hire 15 officers in next 2 years

The frustration over the cost of EMS runs and the use of naloxone.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) – The New Albany Police department is recruiting new officers and promising more money to applicants with previous experience.

"What we're looking for is the best of the best,” said New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey. “We want the finest quality police officers, men and women to serve our community."

Over the next two years, Bailey wants to hire 15 new officers, hoping to have a blend of fresh faces and seasoned officers.

"We think it's important to have that mix, because it often times takes a new police officer several years to really learn what law enforcement is all about,” he said.

Bailey said standards are high because the people who live in New Albany are “entitled to having a quality law enforcement service." In turn, he said the community and city government provides the support needed for officers to do their jobs right.

"In New Albany, we have the ability to interact with our citizens, our constituents and provide them with services that maybe a busier, larger metropolitan police department may not be able to provide because they're literally running from call to call," he said.

Bailey said whether you’re a rookie or an experienced officer, he’s looking for people who have positive attitudes towards police work.

"Average people in their lifetime, they may have to call the police once or twice," he said. "So what that once or twice experience is, we want that to be the best for our citizens.”

Here are the salaries and benefits available to New Albany officers:

Rookie without experience: $42,167.68 first year

Rookie with experience: $44,803.16 first year

First Class Patrolman after one year: $53,236.70

Fourteen vacation days

Twelve personal days

Longevity 1 percent a year

Clothing allowance after first year: $1,400

Specialization pay

Applications will be accepted through April 15. You can find a list of requirements and the application form on the city’s website.

Current officers from out of state need to make sure their qualifications match Indiana standards. Bailey said those from Louisville or Jefferson County would already have the proper certifications.

