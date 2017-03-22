Baptist Heath to close St. Matthews Outpatient Counseling Office, lays off 17 employees

The frustration over the cost of EMS runs and the use of naloxone.

Trish Garrison says she was blindsided by her therapist.

“[I was] told ‘I'm sorry, I can't treat you,’” she said.

Baptist Health told employees the Outpatient Counseling Office located at the Executive Park in St. Matthews that it's closing in June.

Garrison says she needs more than just a few months for her therapy, so she's forced to see someone different.

“Initial visits with therapists are the hardest,” she said. “It's not like you have the flu, and you go in with 'well for the last few days, I have been feeling this, this and this.' I have to go in and break down 46 years of life history into a 45-minute session and build trust with someone in a very short period of time.”

Baptist Health officials say in a statement:

"We are sensitive to the relationship with our patients and will be working closely to transition their care."

The company announced last week it's laying off nearly 300 people company-wide, and 169 of them are in the Louisville Metro area. Seventeen are at the St. Matthews Outpatient Counseling Office.

The company announced just days later that CEO Steve Hanson is immediately leaving. There's no word on why he was let go.

Baptist financial reports show the company has operating losses for the past five quarters, including a $28 million loss most recently. The company acknowledges it needs to cut costs within the system.

Garrison says she feels lucky because she knows what she's going to do next, but she's fearful for others in her same situation.

“So many people will either just quit therapy all together, or will end up in a crisis," she said. "It will just send them into a mental health crisis where they will end up in the emergency room."

Baptist Health says it "will continue to provide Inpatient Behavioral Health Services (CMU), the 24-hour Access Center, and our Partial Hospitalization Program/Intensive Outpatient Program at the Louisville hospital campus."

Here is the full statement from Baptist Health officials to WDRB:

"The Baptist Health Outpatient Counseling Office located at Executive Park in St. Matthews will be closing June 16, 2017. This affects 17 staff members including therapists. We are continuing to see patients up until the date of closing. We are sensitive to the relationship with our patients and will be working closely to transition their care. Affected patients will be contacted in the coming month and will also be able to talk with their provider at their next scheduled visit.

Baptist Health Louisville will continue to provide Inpatient Behavioral Health Services (CMU), the 24-hour Access Center, and our Partial Hospitalization Program/Intensive Outpatient Program at the Louisville hospital campus."

