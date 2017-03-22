Local rapper believes fight led to fatal weekend shooting in west Louisville

The frustration over the cost of EMS runs and the use of naloxone.

The frustration over the cost of EMS runs and the use of naloxone.

City councilman in Ohio asks if it's possible to stop responding to overdoses

City councilman in Ohio asks if it's possible to stop responding to overdoses

MetroSafe said it happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Jefferson Street.

MetroSafe said it happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Jefferson Street.

Her attorney says she had enough money to make bond, and wouldn't be housed in the jail, but was strip searched anyway.

Her attorney says she had enough money to make bond, and wouldn't be housed in the jail, but was strip searched anyway.

California's attorney general is coming down hard on several states, including Kentucky.

California's attorney general is coming down hard on several states, including Kentucky.

California's AG bans state-funded travel to 4 states -- including Kentucky -- over laws he says are anti-LGBT

California's AG bans state-funded travel to 4 states -- including Kentucky -- over laws he says are anti-LGBT

The University of Louisville baseball team lost its coach in the eighth inning, and the game 4-3 to TCU, to depart from this season's College World Series.

The University of Louisville baseball team lost its coach in the eighth inning, and the game 4-3 to TCU, to depart from this season's College World Series.

Police say he's sustained several facial fractures and is suffering from a brain bleed.

Police say he's sustained several facial fractures and is suffering from a brain bleed.

Two arrested after Owensboro man discovered in pool of blood at his own home

Two arrested after Owensboro man discovered in pool of blood at his own home

A 17-year-old is dead after police say he drowned in a pond in Radcliff Thursday evening.

A 17-year-old is dead after police say he drowned in a pond in Radcliff Thursday evening.

Authorities have identified three Louisville residents who died in a head-on collision Friday with a tractor-trailer rig in Sandusky County, Ohio.

Authorities have identified three Louisville residents who died in a head-on collision Friday with a tractor-trailer rig in Sandusky County, Ohio.

UPDATE | Authorities identify three Louisville residents killed in head-on crash in Ohio

UPDATE | Authorities identify three Louisville residents killed in head-on crash in Ohio

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local rapper believes a fight may have led to a fatal weekend shooting in west Louisville.

DeQuan Charles, aka "Lil' De," says a show started out Saturday night at the Tim Faulkner Art Gallery in Louisville with a positive energy.

"I was so excited ... It was a different feeling," Charles said.

But that quickly changed, he said.

"It made my heart pump. Everybody was just pushing back."

Charles is an up-and-coming rapper and was the opening act Saturday when several people were shot. He doesn't know who pulled the trigger but may know why.

"There was actually a fight that broke out after the second performer," he said.

Charles said things eventually calmed down, but it didn't last.

"And then boom boom boom," he recalled. "I heard six shots the first time ... The shots were so close to me."

Charles said there was chaos and hundreds of people running from the concert. And once outside, there was more gunfire.

"I got outside with my friends, and I hid behind our car ... And you heard, boom boom boom boom, again."

When the gunfire stopped, six people had been shot and 20-year old Savannah Walker was dead.

Charles believes there may have been more than one shooter.

"There were two rounds of shots," he said. "There was two sets of shots. My friend said it sounded like two guns, actually."

Charles doesn't know who pulled the trigger but is asking anyone who does to call police.

"I would expect the same if I were to get shot," he said. "I want people to think ... think as if they were in Savannah's shoes."

Related Stories:

U of L lacrosse team pays tribute to 20-year-old shot and killed

University of Louisville department chair joins the call for witnesses in fatal shooting

20-year-old U of L Student killed during weekend concert

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.