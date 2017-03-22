VIDEO | Louisville man describes to investigators what led to al - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | Louisville man describes to investigators what led to alleged murder of 6-year-old boy

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New video was just released showing a Louisville man's version of what happened the night a 6-year-old boy died. 

Darrell Ditto, 23, is charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend's son back in January.

In the interrogation video with LMPD, Ditto's story changes.

"I haven't touched that man," Ditto says in the interrogation video. "I haven't whooped on him since Sunday."

Then, Ditto gradually begins to change his story. He says that January night on Wilson Avenue started when he was watching his girlfriend's son.

Ditto tells an investigator the 6-year-old had been in trouble at school and was struggling with potty training. Then, according to Ditto, the boy told him he got into a fight with a little girl at school and admitted he hit her. 

The suspect says that's when he started disciplining the boy. An investigator asks him to demonstrate.

Ditto: "I just grabbed him like that. I jerked him a little bit."

Investigator: "You don't think you pushed him up a little bit? Because you're bad."

Ditto: He's little ... Maybe I did?

Shortly after, Ditto says he noticed the boy fell asleep and was breathing in a weird way. He says it wasn't until he took the boy upstairs that he realized something was wrong and called 911.

He's now charged with murder, and awaits his trial. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

