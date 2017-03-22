VIDEO | Louisville man describes to investigators what led to alleged murder of 6-year-old boy

The frustration over the cost of EMS runs and the use of naloxone.

City councilman in Ohio asks if it's possible to stop responding to overdoses

MetroSafe said it happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Jefferson Street.

Her attorney says she had enough money to make bond, and wouldn't be housed in the jail, but was strip searched anyway.

California's attorney general is coming down hard on several states, including Kentucky.

California's AG bans state-funded travel to 4 states -- including Kentucky -- over laws he says are anti-LGBT

The University of Louisville baseball team lost its coach in the eighth inning, and the game 4-3 to TCU, to depart from this season's College World Series.

Police say he's sustained several facial fractures and is suffering from a brain bleed.

Two arrested after Owensboro man discovered in pool of blood at his own home

A 17-year-old is dead after police say he drowned in a pond in Radcliff Thursday evening.

Authorities have identified three Louisville residents who died in a head-on collision Friday with a tractor-trailer rig in Sandusky County, Ohio.

UPDATE | Authorities identify three Louisville residents killed in head-on crash in Ohio

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New video was just released showing a Louisville man's version of what happened the night a 6-year-old boy died.

Darrell Ditto, 23, is charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend's son back in January.

In the interrogation video with LMPD, Ditto's story changes.

"I haven't touched that man," Ditto says in the interrogation video. "I haven't whooped on him since Sunday."

Then, Ditto gradually begins to change his story. He says that January night on Wilson Avenue started when he was watching his girlfriend's son.

Ditto tells an investigator the 6-year-old had been in trouble at school and was struggling with potty training. Then, according to Ditto, the boy told him he got into a fight with a little girl at school and admitted he hit her.

The suspect says that's when he started disciplining the boy. An investigator asks him to demonstrate.

Ditto: "I just grabbed him like that. I jerked him a little bit."

Investigator: "You don't think you pushed him up a little bit? Because you're bad."

Ditto: He's little ... Maybe I did?

Shortly after, Ditto says he noticed the boy fell asleep and was breathing in a weird way. He says it wasn't until he took the boy upstairs that he realized something was wrong and called 911.

He's now charged with murder, and awaits his trial.

