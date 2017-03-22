Crawford County community rallying around boys basketball team headed to state

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death Thursday night in an alley in the Parkland neighborhood.

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death Thursday night in an alley in the Parkland neighborhood.

A 17-year-old is dead after police say he drowned in a pond in Radcliff Thursday evening.

A 17-year-old is dead after police say he drowned in a pond in Radcliff Thursday evening.

Her attorney says she had enough money to make bond, and wouldn't be housed in the jail, but was strip searched anyway.

Her attorney says she had enough money to make bond, and wouldn't be housed in the jail, but was strip searched anyway.

Police say he's sustained several facial fractures and is suffering from a brain bleed.

Police say he's sustained several facial fractures and is suffering from a brain bleed.

Two arrested after Owensboro man discovered in pool of blood at his own home

Two arrested after Owensboro man discovered in pool of blood at his own home

The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness is looking for Louisville metro residents who may have rabies.

The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness is looking for Louisville metro residents who may have rabies.

Louisville health department warning those who attended southern Kentucky camp of exposure to bats

Louisville health department warning those who attended southern Kentucky camp of exposure to bats

MetroSafe said it happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Jefferson Street.

MetroSafe said it happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Jefferson Street.

One man was shot Friday night at a home in Hurstbourne.

One man was shot Friday night at a home in Hurstbourne.

Authorities have identified three Louisville residents who died in a head-on collision Friday with a tractor-trailer rig in Sandusky County, Ohio.

Authorities have identified three Louisville residents who died in a head-on collision Friday with a tractor-trailer rig in Sandusky County, Ohio.

MARENGO, Ind. (WDRB) -- A small Indiana town is rallying behind its boys basketball team as they head to the state championship game.

Crawford County High School will be competing in Indianapolis this weekend, the first time any athletic team at the high school has ever made it to the state finals.

Players say teamwork is their secret to success.

"We've grown together as a family. We all love each other,” said senior Tyrell Nickelson. “If someone is having a bad day, we're there to pick each other up, and that's kind of how we play."

The school organized a pep rally Wednesday night to acknowledge the team’s accomplishments.

As many draw the parallel to the movie Hoosiers, the team was able to meet a member of the original team that inspired the film.

“He got to talk to the boys and talk about the experience that they felt as a small school making it from the country and going and competing and winning,” Principal Brandon Jordon said.

This school of 450 students is hoping the finals bring success to a team that has already made a community proud.

“Everybody is just so excited, because it’s history in the making," said Anita Tower, a fan of the team. "We’ve never made it there, and it’s just a small school."

Crawford County High School plays Frankton on Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.