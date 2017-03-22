Crawford County community rallying around boys basketball team h - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Crawford County community rallying around boys basketball team headed to state

Posted: Updated:

MARENGO, Ind. (WDRB) -- A small Indiana town is rallying behind its boys basketball team as they head to the state championship game.

Crawford County High School will be competing in Indianapolis this weekend, the first time any athletic team at the high school has ever made it to the state finals. 

Players say teamwork is their secret to success.

"We've grown together as a family. We all love each other,” said senior Tyrell Nickelson. “If someone is having a bad day, we're there to pick each other up, and that's kind of how we play."

The school organized a pep rally Wednesday night to acknowledge the team’s accomplishments.

As many draw the parallel to the movie Hoosiers, the team was able to meet a member of the original team that inspired the film.

“He got to talk to the boys and talk about the experience that they felt as a small school making it from the country and going and competing and winning,” Principal Brandon Jordon said.

This school of 450 students is hoping the finals bring success to a team that has already made a community proud.

“Everybody is just so excited, because it’s history in the making," said Anita Tower, a fan of the team. "We’ve never made it there, and it’s just a small school."

Crawford County High School plays Frankton on Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.