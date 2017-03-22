Hundreds gather at U of L to remember 20-year-old student shot a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hundreds gather at U of L to remember 20-year-old student shot and killed

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds gathered Wednesday night at the University of Louisville to remember their friend and classmate, Savannah Walker.

The 20-year-old was one of six people shot Sunday during a concert at the Tim Faulkner Gallery in Portland. She died at the scene. 

On Wednesday, friends and family fought back tears as they lit candles in her memory.    

"It's unbelievable," said Kim Brysselbout, Savannah's birth mother. "[To] wake up and learn this is just some horrible nightmare."

"Savannah pushed folks out of the way so that they might live," said David Kelso, Savannah's godfather. "And there's nothing greater than somebody that will lay down their life for a friend and she did that. And I ask that whoever seen something, knows something, heard something, do what she done, sacrifice. Don't be afraid. Let us know who they are who did it where we can have some type of closure."

LMPD is asking anyone who has information about the shooting or video from inside the gallery to call the tip line at 574-LMPD.

Related Stories:

Local rapper believes fight led to fatal weekend shooting in west Louisville

20-year-old U of L Student killed during weekend concert

University of Louisville department chair joins the call for witnesses in fatal shooting

U of L lacrosse team pays tribute to 20-year-old shot and killed

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.