Hundreds gather at U of L to remember 20-year-old student shot and killed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds gathered Wednesday night at the University of Louisville to remember their friend and classmate, Savannah Walker.

The 20-year-old was one of six people shot Sunday during a concert at the Tim Faulkner Gallery in Portland. She died at the scene.

On Wednesday, friends and family fought back tears as they lit candles in her memory.

"It's unbelievable," said Kim Brysselbout, Savannah's birth mother. "[To] wake up and learn this is just some horrible nightmare."

"Savannah pushed folks out of the way so that they might live," said David Kelso, Savannah's godfather. "And there's nothing greater than somebody that will lay down their life for a friend and she did that. And I ask that whoever seen something, knows something, heard something, do what she done, sacrifice. Don't be afraid. Let us know who they are who did it where we can have some type of closure."

LMPD is asking anyone who has information about the shooting or video from inside the gallery to call the tip line at 574-LMPD.

