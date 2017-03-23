Ceremony honors fallen LMPD Officer Peter Grignon at Cave Hill - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ceremony honors fallen LMPD Officer Peter Grignon at Cave Hill Cemetery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family, friends and fellow officers pause Thursday morning to remember Peter Grignon.

The 27-year-old Louisville Metro Police officer died in the line of duty March 23, 2005. He was responding to a call of a hit-and-run accident in Louisville's South End when police say a 17-year-old shot Grignon several times, then killed himself.

Grignon's family and dozens of LMPD officers took part in an early morning memorial and wreath-laying ceremony at Cave Hill Cemetery. 

"He leaves a legacy of honor and respect for his brothers and sisters in blue," said Rebecca Grignon-Reker, officer Grignon's widow.

"It also lets us -- everyone -- know that Peter's memory is not forgotten..." said Maurice Raque, Officer Grignon's partner.

Grignon is honored in several locations in the city.  A street sign with his name on it is in the back of the police department. A memorial at his division was constructed for Grignon on the fifth anniversary of his death, and his name appears on the Eternal Flame Monument in Jefferson Square Park at 6th and Liberty. 

"We are a stronger department because of his sacrifice," said Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad. "He made the sacrifice to protect this community, and that will never be forgotten."

"It actually makes me more alert," said Raque. "It makes me want to talk more things out, and just try to stay alert and watch people's hands a lot better, and communicate well."

Shortly after his funeral, Grignon's widow gave officers a bracelet to honor her late husband.

"Not a day goes by that I don't think about him when I'm going to work," Raque said.

"I'm amazed at our family -- our police family -- and our community, and I'm amazed that he's still remembered, and our legacy continues," Rebecca Grignon-Reker said.

The "Remembering Peter Grignon" Facebook page is also still active. 

