POV | Flawed audit shouldn't be paid for

When I hire someone to do a job, I expect it to be done correctly and according to contract. Otherwise, I'm not paying the bill.

So it troubles me to learn that Management Advisory Group International, the company that last year made a $40 million error in its audit of non-teacher salaries within Jefferson County Public Schools, has so far made no restitution of the $192,000 it was paid for the audit -- even though it quietly acknowledged its mistake by issuing a "revision" in February.

This wasn't a minor blunder. It overstated the dollar value of "premium" salaries for certified administrators and classified staff by over 257 percent, and in so doing, sparked needless outrage among lower-paid employees, significant stress between employees at different levels within JCPS, and scores of protests.

This irresponsibility created a major headache for JCPS, and especially Superintendent Donna Hargens. Which is why I was heartened to learn that JCPS is now exploring its legal options regarding the situation.

Not only is a full refund of the study's cost overdue, but I believe a lawsuit to recover additional damages is certainly in order. The harm done by this malpractice far exceeded the mere cost of the study, and Management Advisory Group should be made to bear that cost.

I’m Bill Lamb and that's my Point of View.

