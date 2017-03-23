Shots fired at police: southern Indiana standoff ends with arres - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shots fired at police: southern Indiana standoff ends with arrest

Posted: Updated:

MARENGO, Ind. (WDRB) --  A southern Indiana man is facing charges for allegedly shooting at police. 

Indiana State Police say 64-year-old Bruce Byerly was arrested following a five-hour stand-off with officers.  Just before 1 a.m., Crawford County Sheriff's Deputy was called to a home on Depot Hill Road in Marengo on a report of shots fired. 

A deputy arrived at the home and was met with shotgun fire that hit a tree he was using for cover.  Byerly fired the shotgun from inside his home and his vehicle and then refused to come out. 
 
Indiana State Police, the ISP SWAT units and Hostage Crisis Negotiators spent four hours trying to talk Byerly out of his home.  He finally surrendered peacefully just before 6 a.m. and was taken into custody. 
 
Byerly is facing a charge of criminal recklessness with a firearm.  

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.