Authorities asking for public's help to locate 'armed and dangerous' fugitive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Grayson County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to find a wanted fugitive who allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase across two counties.

According to a news release, 31-year-old Joshua Sandlin is wanted by local authorities, as well as the U.S. Marshals Office, for a parole violation, as well as several vehicle thefts and burglaries.

On Jan. 25, authorities say he led representatives of the Grayson County Sheriff's Department, Kentucky State Police and the Clarksville Police Department on a high-speed chase. That chase began on Salt River Road in Hardin County, Kentucky, and ended in the Mt. Hebron community off St. Paul Road in Grayson County, Kentucky.

According to the news release, led police, "through fields, yards, and even crashed into another motorist's vehicle before crashing through another cattle gate, blocking the roadway."

Police say from there, he ran into a wooded area and was able to evade capture.

More recently, police say they discovered that he approached a home on Tuesday night. A young girl answered the door, according to a news release, but the girl's father pulled a gun and Sandlin ran away.

Police say a motorist later picked him up and dropped him off in the Upton area of Hardin County -- but it is suspected that a friend picked him up and brought him to Grayson County.

Police are asking for the public's help to locate Sandlin. They say he should be considered armed and dangerous, and his crimes, "are becoming more and more brazen." They add that he is "becoming more and more desperate as he is running out of friends" to hide him.

He is described as a white male who is 6'-0" tall, weighing 155 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both forearms -- including a cross on his right forearm. The pictures included with this story were provided by the Grayson County Sheriff's Office and are said to be recent, but authorities say that according to friends of Sandlin, he has recently lost significant weight.

If anyone has information on Sandlin's whereabouts, they are asked to call 911 immediately. They may also call the Grayson County Sheriff's Office at (270) 259-3024, or submit a tip at www.GSheriff.net.

Sandlin should not be approached, according to authorities.

