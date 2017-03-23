Louisville man homeless after fire rips through house on S. 28th - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man homeless after fire rips through house on S. 28th Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is homeless after a fire ripped through his house Thursday morning.

It started around 9:15 a.m. at a home on S. 28th Street, near Hale Avenue, in the Parkland neighborhood. It took about 45 minutes for firefighters to get control of the flames.

The homeowner says he was at work when a friend called to tell him about the fire.

"From what I understand, they was able to save a brand new motorcycle that I purchased about two days ago, so that's a good thing," said homeowner William Burrus. "But it's material. Everything can be replaced. There was no one injured in the fire. Hopefully all the fire department and paramedics people are okay. Everything is materialistic and it can all be replaced."

No one was hurt.

Fire investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.

