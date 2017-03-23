WDRB joins effort to unseal lawsuit alleging sex abuse in LMPD youth program

After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back.More >>
After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back.More >>
Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB a call came in at 6:46 a.m. Saturday.More >>
Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB a call came in at 6:46 a.m. Saturday.More >>
Authorities have identified three Louisville residents who died in a head-on collision Friday with a tractor-trailer rig in Sandusky County, Ohio.More >>
Authorities have identified three Louisville residents who died in a head-on collision Friday with a tractor-trailer rig in Sandusky County, Ohio.More >>
MetroSafe said it happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Jefferson Street.More >>
MetroSafe said it happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Jefferson Street.More >>
The case remains under investigation by LMPD's Homicide Unit.More >>
The case remains under investigation by LMPD's Homicide Unit.More >>
The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness is looking for Louisville metro residents who may have rabies.More >>
The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness is looking for Louisville metro residents who may have rabies.More >>
The mother of two children who died after being left in a hot car in May was arrested Friday afternoon.More >>
The mother of two children who died after being left in a hot car in May was arrested Friday afternoon.More >>
Police say he's sustained several facial fractures and is suffering from a brain bleed.More >>
Police say he's sustained several facial fractures and is suffering from a brain bleed.More >>
An internal report from RiverLink's operator shows an increase in the rate of calls answered and those picked up within a 30-second goal.More >>
An internal report from RiverLink's operator shows an increase in the rate of calls answered and those picked up within a 30-second goal.More >>
Harmon singled out the University of Louisville’s athletic association – the arena’s main tenant – for improving financially even as arena officials have struggled to pay off construction debt, prompting calls from some legislators for an audit of that U of L board.More >>
Harmon singled out the University of Louisville’s athletic association – the arena’s main tenant – for improving financially even as arena officials have struggled to pay off construction debt, prompting calls from some legislators for an audit of that U of L board.More >>
Nearly a year after the college shut down, Springfield and the larger region still are coming to terms with losing hundreds of employees and students.More >>
Nearly a year after the college shut down, Springfield and the larger region still are coming to terms with losing hundreds of employees and students.More >>
College representatives have filed at least 50 lawsuits in state courts, seeking to recover tuition, fees and other financial aid that allegedly went unpaid as far back as a decade ago.More >>
College representatives have filed at least 50 lawsuits in state courts, seeking to recover tuition, fees and other financial aid that allegedly went unpaid as far back as a decade ago.More >>
Part of the increase will aid the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
Part of the increase will aid the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
A draft ordinance could be ready when the council’s public safety committee meets June 14 to hear from Louisville Metro Police and clinic officials.More >>
A draft ordinance could be ready when the council’s public safety committee meets June 14 to hear from Louisville Metro Police and clinic officials.More >>
The shakeup comes as the city has grappled with records murder rates and a scandal involving a youth program.More >>
The shakeup comes as the city has grappled with records murder rates and a scandal involving a youth program.More >>
The plan, unveiled Tuesday as part of the president's spending plan for the 2018 fiscal year, once again prompts questions over the future of U.S. Army’s Fort Knox and Fort Campbell installations in Kentucky.More >>
The plan, unveiled Tuesday as part of the president's spending plan for the 2018 fiscal year, once again prompts questions over the future of U.S. Army’s Fort Knox and Fort Campbell installations in Kentucky.More >>