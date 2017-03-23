Bullitt County Animal Control Director fired from his job - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bullitt County Animal Control Director fired from his job

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Animal Control Director has been fired.

The Bullitt County Judge-Executive's Office confirms Mark Williams was terminated Wednesday, but has not said why he was fired. A termination letter indicates he violated conditions in the employee handbook, but the letter doesn't specify what the violations were. 

Bullitt County Deputy Judge Executive Lisa Craddock has provided us with the specifics:

18.3(1)   In accordance with applicable Federal and State law, employment with Bullitt County Fiscal Court is on         an at-will basis.  There exists no specified length of employment, and the employment relationship may be terminated at-will, with or without cause, at any time.

18.3(2)   A dismissal may be appealed by an eligible employee.

18.3(3)   With the approval of the County Judge Executive, and upon the Department Executive’s recommendation of dismissal, an employee shall terminate service immediately, subject to review by Fiscal Court.  The Department Executive shall provide written notice of the recommendation to the employee.

18.3(4)   A termination becomes final upon the approval of the County Judge Executive, subject to review by Fiscal Court.

Williams was suspended in January for "unacceptable behavior." In December, he was reprimanded after a Fiscal Court meeting where residents voiced their concerns over his alleged hostile attitude and behavior.

Williams, who also ran the Bullitt County Animal Shelter. has not returned our calls asking for comment.

