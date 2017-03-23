Internet unleashes wrath on Cracker Barrel after man's posts about wife's firing go viral

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man who says his wife was fired from the Cracker Barrel where she had worked for nearly 11 years has taken to Facebook to complain, and thousands of people have joined him.

According to his Facebook page, Bradley Byrd and his wife, Nanette, live in Milltown, Indiana, which is about an hour's drive from Louisville. In a post dated February 27, Byrd says his wife was fired not long before her 11th anniversary of working there. To make matters worse, he says she was fired on his birthday.

Byrd's posts say his wife doesn't know why she was fired. In a post on his Facebook wall, he says they were told she wasn't working out. That answer doesn't sit well with Byrd.

So Byrd has been posting updates on his wall and leaving comments on the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Facebook page asking why, and thousands of others are doing the same. On Wednesday, the posts caught the attention of People Magazine, which published an online article noting that comedian Amiri King has been showing support for the Byrds on his Facebook page.

Some of the comments are calling for protests at Cracker Barrel restaurants around the country, and one person posted a phone number to the Cracker Barrel where Brad's wife worked, asking people to call and demand an answer.

In a post on his page early Thursday, Byrd asked people to direct their questions to the corporate office, rather than the restaurant in Corydon, Indiana.

Good morning. I still have not heard from "said" company. I would like everyone to remember that some very good people work for them. The people at the Corydon location are our friends (like family) and are just trying to make a living. So if you want answers, please direct questions to the home office. They are the ones who fired my wife. Thanks to all for the continued support and I will keep you informed.... #still waiting

That post may not have had the desired effect, as Byrd made a similar post early Friday asking people not to harass the staff at the Corydon location.

Good morning. I would like to repeat that your local restaurant/store had nothing, and I repeat. NOTHING to do with this. Please send all of your questions/comments to the home office. They are the ones who can answer them.....................or NOT! #wellyouknow

Meanwhile, Cracker Barrel has ignored the controversy, even as thousands of readers continue to leave comments about Brad's wife on almost every post on its Facebook page. A March 22 post promoting its pancakes was met with responses like: "I don't want it unless Brad's wife made it." That post has more than 15,000 similar comments and replies.

Another March 22 post promoting a performance by Allison Krauss at Cracker Barrel's warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee as part of its warehouse sessions got responses that had nothing to do with the concert, with one person responding: "You know who would love to go to an Alison Krauss concert? Brad's wife.... but she can't afford to go now, because you fired her after ELEVEN YEARS of faithful service."

The concert post had more than 8,000 comments Friday with more coming in -- and most of them were about Byrd's wife.

Byrd says says he plans to continue to ask the company why his wife was fired every day until he gets a response.

