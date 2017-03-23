Costco teaming with delivery service to bring groceries to customers' homes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Costco is teaming up with another company to allow customers to shop for groceries without leaving home.

The startup delivery service called Shipt, takes customers' orders, picks up the items at Costco, and delivers it to their home. The service is launching in Tampa, with plans to move into 50 cities by the end of the year.

Shipt members will pay a $99 annual fee for unlimited grocery deliveries.

Kroger has teamed with Uber, and Walmart is testing a partnership with Uber and Lyft.

