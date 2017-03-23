Funeral services today for retired Owensboro Bishop - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Funeral services today for retired Owensboro Bishop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Funeral services are set for today for Bishop John McRaith, who died Sunday at the age of 82. 

The retired Bishop from Owensboro, Kentucky, was also a farmer, so it is fitting that his former tractor and a flat-bed trailer carried his casket to a funeral Mass on Thursday. 

Friends and loved ones accompanied his body, complete with hay bales, in the procession to Saint Stephen Cathedral. The parade route was lined with dozens of supporters from the farming community. 

McRaith served as Bishop of the Owensboro Diocese for 26 years until his retirement in 2009. 

Visitation and another Mass will be held Friday, March 24, followed by burial at Mount Saint Joseph in Daviess County.

