Louisville man left homeless after fire in Parkland neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man left homeless after fire in Parkland neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is homeless after fire gutted his house early Thursday morning. 

The fire started around 9:15 a.m. at the home on South 28th Street near Hale Avenue in the Parkland neighborhood. It took firefighters about 45 minutes to get control of the flames.

The homeowner says he was at work when a friend called to tell him about the fire. He says the news wasn't all bad. 

"From what I understand, they was able to save a brand new motorcycle that I purchased about two days ago, so that's a good thing," said William Burrus. "But it's material, everything can be replaced."

No one was hurt. 

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.