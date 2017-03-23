NuLu Bock Beer Fest returns Saturday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

NuLu Bock Beer Fest returns Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- NuLu Bock Beer Fest returned for the second year on Saturday, reviving a long tradition.

Thousands were expected to attend the festival that celebrates bock beer from area breweries, goats and the community coming together. 

"Bock beer is a German brewed beer and the word "bock" in German means goat. So, you almost always see goats and bock beer related to each other," Ina Miller said of the NuLu Business Association. 

While the event is in its second year, organizers said it's bringing back a historic, local tradition.

"Before prohibition, we did this in the city of Louisville. This was a tradition and we have two alleyways in NuLu called Billy Goat Strut and Nanny Goat Strut and they would race them down the alleyways towards the stock yards. So, we're just reviving the tradition," Miller said.

The event began with the blessing of the goats followed by several races, beer and food from several local restaurants including Rye.

Bock beer partners include Monnik Beer Company, Akasha Brewing Company, Dry Ground Brewing Company, Against the Grain, Ethereal Brewing, Kentucky Guild of Brewers, Goodwood Brewing Company, Gordon Biersch Brewery, Old Louisville Brewing Company, Mirror Twin Brewing Company, West Sixth Brewing, Mile Wide Beer Company, Falls City Beer and Third Turn Brewing.

"I love that Louisville has something that is this unique and different and fun and everyone comes out and is celebrating.  I don't know - it's like, where do you go to find goat races?" said attendee Katy Spalding. 

NuLu Bock Beer Fest was followed by an after party at Galaxie located at 732 East Market Street. There was no cost to attend.

