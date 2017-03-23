NuLu Bock Beer Fest returns Saturday

Eric Conn reportedly flew to a country that does not have an extradition agreement with the U.S.

An Elizabethtown woman and her young daughter had to be rescued after police said she drove into floodwaters while she was heavily intoxicated.

The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness is looking for Louisville metro residents who came into contact with bats that may have rabies.

Louisville-area kids being treated for possible exposure to rabies

As authorities tried to determine exactly how a 14-year-old Delaware girl managed to fall from a New York amusement park ride, one industry expert said even the strictest safety guidelines won't prevent accidents if customers don't follow the rules.

After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back.

A juvenile female is in critical condition after being stabbed Monday night in west Louisville.

The message they posted on social media to everyone in their Pennsylvania community.

Family blames 'school bullies' in obituary for a 15-year-old who killed herself

Louisville's first all-day cereal cafe is opening soon on Baxter Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- NuLu Bock Beer Fest returned for the second year on Saturday, reviving a long tradition.

Thousands were expected to attend the festival that celebrates bock beer from area breweries, goats and the community coming together.

"Bock beer is a German brewed beer and the word "bock" in German means goat. So, you almost always see goats and bock beer related to each other," Ina Miller said of the NuLu Business Association.

While the event is in its second year, organizers said it's bringing back a historic, local tradition.

"Before prohibition, we did this in the city of Louisville. This was a tradition and we have two alleyways in NuLu called Billy Goat Strut and Nanny Goat Strut and they would race them down the alleyways towards the stock yards. So, we're just reviving the tradition," Miller said.

The event began with the blessing of the goats followed by several races, beer and food from several local restaurants including Rye.

Bock beer partners include Monnik Beer Company, Akasha Brewing Company, Dry Ground Brewing Company, Against the Grain, Ethereal Brewing, Kentucky Guild of Brewers, Goodwood Brewing Company, Gordon Biersch Brewery, Old Louisville Brewing Company, Mirror Twin Brewing Company, West Sixth Brewing, Mile Wide Beer Company, Falls City Beer and Third Turn Brewing.

"I love that Louisville has something that is this unique and different and fun and everyone comes out and is celebrating. I don't know - it's like, where do you go to find goat races?" said attendee Katy Spalding.

NuLu Bock Beer Fest was followed by an after party at Galaxie located at 732 East Market Street. There was no cost to attend.

Copyright 2017. WDRB News. All rights reserved.