Gov. Bevin signs Real ID bill adding security to Kentucky driver - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Gov. Bevin signs Real ID bill adding security to Kentucky driver's licenses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Matt Bevin signed a bill Wednesday to add extra security to Kentucky driver's licenses.

Travel IDs will replace a standard driver's license to comply with the federal Real ID Act. They will be issued starting in 2019.

Until then, the Federal Government is expected to let Kentuckians keep using their standard driver's licenses to travel.

After 2019, if you don't have the travel ID, you'll need a passport to board a plane or get into a federal courthouse or military facility.

