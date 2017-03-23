ESL Newcomer Academy celebrates 10th global homecoming - WDRB 41 Louisville News

ESL Newcomer Academy celebrates 10th global homecoming

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS students from all over the world showed off what makes their cultures unique Thursday.

The ESL Newcomer Academy celebrated its 10th global homecoming.

The school is for students who are new to Louisville and just learning English. It's grown to nearly 900 students.

They design their own cultural booths designed to showcase their native countries.

"The food is always popular," said Gwen Snow, principal of the ESL Newcomer Academy. "Everyone likes to share their food and ... some of our students have incredible talent, and this is their way to share with everyone from hip-hop dancing to salsa."

The homecoming included an Alumni Reunion, welcoming former students to visit their first U.S. school. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.