More than $250 million in construction underway at U of L

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

More than a quarter-billion dollars of construction is happening at the University of Louisville.

An $80 million academic building with state of the art classrooms is going up on the Belknap Campus.

“They definitely made a lot of progress on that, because before spring break, it was just a pile of nothing,” junior Alex Helm said Thursday.

The Student Activities Center is expanding, with a cost of $40 million.

“It will include more food options for the students,” University of Louisville Spokesperson John Drees said. “It will include other recreational facilities, and it will house our campus tour program, and a lot of our visitors services will be there”

“The expansion is definitely needed,” freshman Taylor Sondergeld said.

Outside of academic buildings, Papa John's Cardinal Stadium is getting a $63 million expansion.

“That will feature in addition to 10,000 seats,” Drees said. “It will also include some field level suites. It will include some club suites and some club seating.”

The health sciences center off campus in downtown Louisville is getting an $80 million clinical building for pediatric services.

That's more than $250 million of total construction at a time when the university is trimming expenses. It expects to face a $48 million shortfall in the next fiscal year.

“No tuition dollars are paying for any of this,” Drees said.

Drees says the academic building is covered by state funding. The student activities center is paid for with student fees, private funding and contracts with food vendors. The PJCS project is using donations, fan contributions and seat sales from games. The pediatric medical building is funded through private donations and clinical revenue.

All four projects are scheduled to be finished by the 2018 fall semester.

