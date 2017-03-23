More than $250 million in construction underway at U of L

Police say he's sustained several facial fractures and is suffering from a brain bleed.

Police say he's sustained several facial fractures and is suffering from a brain bleed.

Two arrested after Owensboro man discovered in pool of blood at his own home

Two arrested after Owensboro man discovered in pool of blood at his own home

The mother of two children who died after being left in a hot car in May was arrested Friday afternoon.

The mother of two children who died after being left in a hot car in May was arrested Friday afternoon.

Texas mom left 2 toddlers in hot car to 'teach them a lesson,' police say

Texas mom left 2 toddlers in hot car to 'teach them a lesson,' police say

The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness is looking for Louisville metro residents who may have rabies.

The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness is looking for Louisville metro residents who may have rabies.

Louisville health department warning those who attended southern Kentucky camp of exposure to bats

Louisville health department warning those who attended southern Kentucky camp of exposure to bats

The case remains under investigation by LMPD's Homicide Unit.

The case remains under investigation by LMPD's Homicide Unit.

MetroSafe said it happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Jefferson Street.

MetroSafe said it happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Jefferson Street.

Authorities have identified three Louisville residents who died in a head-on collision Friday with a tractor-trailer rig in Sandusky County, Ohio.

Authorities have identified three Louisville residents who died in a head-on collision Friday with a tractor-trailer rig in Sandusky County, Ohio.

Authorities identify three Louisville residents killed in head-on crash in Ohio

Authorities identify three Louisville residents killed in head-on crash in Ohio

Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB a call came in at 6:46 a.m. Saturday.

Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB a call came in at 6:46 a.m. Saturday.

After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back.

After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back.

For the fourth time, small Kentucky town elects a dog as mayor

For the fourth time, small Kentucky town elects a dog as mayor

More than a quarter-billion dollars of construction is happening at the University of Louisville.

An $80 million academic building with state of the art classrooms is going up on the Belknap Campus.

“They definitely made a lot of progress on that, because before spring break, it was just a pile of nothing,” junior Alex Helm said Thursday.

The Student Activities Center is expanding, with a cost of $40 million.

“It will include more food options for the students,” University of Louisville Spokesperson John Drees said. “It will include other recreational facilities, and it will house our campus tour program, and a lot of our visitors services will be there”

“The expansion is definitely needed,” freshman Taylor Sondergeld said.

Outside of academic buildings, Papa John's Cardinal Stadium is getting a $63 million expansion.

“That will feature in addition to 10,000 seats,” Drees said. “It will also include some field level suites. It will include some club suites and some club seating.”

The health sciences center off campus in downtown Louisville is getting an $80 million clinical building for pediatric services.

That's more than $250 million of total construction at a time when the university is trimming expenses. It expects to face a $48 million shortfall in the next fiscal year.

“No tuition dollars are paying for any of this,” Drees said.

Drees says the academic building is covered by state funding. The student activities center is paid for with student fees, private funding and contracts with food vendors. The PJCS project is using donations, fan contributions and seat sales from games. The pediatric medical building is funded through private donations and clinical revenue.

All four projects are scheduled to be finished by the 2018 fall semester.

Related Stories:

Papa John's Cardinal Stadium expansion accelerated due to fundraising success

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.