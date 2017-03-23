Cell phone video captures aftermath of fatal weekend shooting in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Cell phone video captures aftermath of fatal weekend shooting in west Louisville

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – New video from social media shows the aftermath of a shooting that killed a U of L student and sent five others to the hospital.

The video appears to show a female victim that had been shot sitting upright in a car outside the Tim Faulkner Gallery early Sunday morning.

Someone can be heard in the video saying, “Two chicks are shot outside. Two chicks. Oh my God, she got shot in the head.”

The coroner's office says Savannah Walker, 20, died at the scene at 7:20 a.m. from a gunshot wound. Five others, three males aged 24, 24, 22 and two females aged 24 and 18, survived.

On Wednesday night, a vigil was held in Walker’s honor.

“It's unbelievable,” said Walker’s birth mother, Kim Brysselbout. “[To] wake up and learn this is just some horrible nightmare."

So far, LMPD has not made any arrests in the case.

“Let us know who they are, who did it, so we can have some time of closure,” said Walker’s godfather. “We'll never have full closure, because we can't get Savannah back, but we do need justice. We deserve it. She deserves it.”

When asked by WDRB if LMPD wanted to comment on the video, a spokesperson said officers are not commenting on evidence that is on social media but did say they are exploring those leads. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

