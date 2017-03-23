LMPD officer gives homeless woman with swollen feet a pair of hi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD officer gives homeless woman with swollen feet a pair of his shoes

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A LMPD officer patrolling the streets Thursday saw a woman in need, and he sprung to action.

Fourth Division Officer Jeff Emerich saw a homeless woman sitting at the corner of Fourth and Oak Streets whose feet were swollen to the point she couldn't fit into her shoes.

Officer Emerich then went to his cruiser, got a pair of his own shoes and put them on her feet.

LMPD posted the attached picture on Instagram.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

