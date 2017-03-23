Metro Corrections inmate accused of assaulting officers Wednesday

Two arrested after Owensboro man discovered in pool of blood at his own home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inmate is accused of assaulting two Metro Corrections officers Wednesday morning because he didn't want to go to court.

According to a police report, an officer was tasked with getting inmate Timothy Heston to court, but Heston “was refusing to go.” The officer documented that he was escorting Heston to the vestibule from the dorm. When the officer reached for his handcuffs, that’s when the report states Heston “jerked off the wall” and struck the officer’s face with a “hard empty hand.”

The strike caused pain, swelling and bruising to the officer’s face and nose. But the Louisville Metro Corrections Fraternal Order of Police president, Tracy Dotson, said the officer will be OK.

The officer stated that after he was hit, he restrained Heston while other officers “secured him in wrist restraints.” Then, according to the report, Heston continued to be uncooperative as medical personnel tried to assess him.

As a second officer was leaving the area, he stated in the report, “Heston reared his leg back and kicked my right leg hard enough to almost knock me down causing pain, bruising and swelling.”

The assistant director of Metro Corrections, Steve Durham, released this statement in regards to the incident:

“Around 6 am yesterday (March 22, 2017) morning an officers was injured when restraining a combative inmate. With encouragement, the officer made the decision to go to the hospital for evaluation. He was seen by medical staff, evaluated, and discharged. SORT conducted an after incident review in the dorm. There were 13 inmates housed in the dorm where this inmate was assigned. The incident did not occur in the dorm.”

SORT stands for Metro Correction’s Special Operations Response Team.

The F.O.P president said the union contract with Metro Corrections mandates that jail leaders call him whenever there is an incident with one of his members. Dotson said he was never contacted by Metro Corrections. He said another officer called him a few hours after the assault happened.

Dotson said his other concern revolves around safety issues with the cameras. He said this incident happened in the vestibule between two dorms. He claims the camera in this area does not work, so it never recorded the alleged assault.

"There's two different kind of problems that we deal with these cameras," Dotson said. "Outages, where the whole thing goes black. and we have areas where cameras haven't worked for months. And this is one of those areas.

"This is a dorm full of troublemakers. That seems to me at least one dorm where you would want a working camera."

The F.O.P. president said if safety concerns are not addressed, he is worried violence will escalate.

"Our contract with the city mandates that the department take every precaution reasonably necessary to provide for our safety on the inside,” Dotson said. “And that's really the main issue that we have ... We don't think that they do."

Leaders with Metro Corrections have not commented on the allegations of the cameras not working or not contacting Dotson about the incident.

Heston now faces two felony charges of Assault 3 for the incident. He was already charged with Arson 1st degree, Robbery 1st degree, and Kidnapping-adult from an incident in 2013.

