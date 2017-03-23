Armed and dangerous fugitive reportedly on the run in Grayson Co - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Armed and dangerous fugitive reportedly on the run in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky sheriff says there's a dangerous fugitive on the loose.

The Grayson County Sheriff says Joshua Sandlin led police on a dangerous, high-speed chase in January. He got away, but the sheriff says since then, Sandlin has wreaked havoc on the area.

"We was in the house, and then we heard this loud vehicle going down and then ... two cop cars went down behind him," said Sharon Dennis, who lives in Grayson County.

Dennis said it looked like a wild ride when a car and police went speeding by her home on St. Paul Road.

"If there had been anybody on the road, they would probably got hit as fast as he was going," she said.

"That was one of the most dangerous pursuits I've ever been involved in," Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said. "He had no regard for ... other people on the road. He was crashing through gates, cemeteries, taking out fences."

Police said Sandlin escaped on foot into a wooded area off St. Paul Road. But that's not the last authorities have heard of Sandlin.

"Between that time, we've had several burglaries and vehicles that have been stolen, and we suspect that Mr. Sandlin is also involved in those as well," Chaffins said.

Chaffins said Sandlin should be considered armed and dangerous and now, even desperate enough to approach homes.

"A young girl answered the door, and he said he wasn't going to hurt anybody but he was ran off by the father who produced a gun," Chaffins said. "If he's doing that, then that's going to put anybody's life in danger."

Police haven't been able to find him in person, but Chaffins has seen Sandlin on Facebook.

"I actually sent Mr. Sandlin a message and asked him to contact me personally."

Sandlin is facing several felony charges, including evading police and wanton endangerment. He is also wanted by the United States Marshals Service.

