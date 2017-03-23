KSP asking for public help's in finding surveillance video relat - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KSP asking for public help's in finding surveillance video related to Bullitt County homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police need the public's help in its investigation of a homicide last week in Bullitt County.

Thai Le, 54, was found shot and killed in his home on Creekview Court in Shepherdsville on March 17.

Now, KSP is asking for anyone who lives in Hebron Estates who may have exterior surveillance video of roadway traffic to call KSP Post 4 at 270-766-5078.

Specifically, officials are asking for those who live on Burkland Boulevard, Scenic Trail, Scenic Drive, or East Hebron Lane.

KSP says Le owns Donut Express on Third Street Road in Louisville. WDRB News also found a business record from the Secretary of State's Office that says Le owns Donut Express at 1732 Midland Trail in Shelbyville.

Le used to own Donut Sky in Hillview.  The owner of Donut Sky emailed this to WDRB News, "Thai Le had used our address to receive Marijuana and because of this my husband when to jail." 

In 2014, the Bullitt County Drug Task Force arrested Le and Raksmey Ek for nine pounds of high-grade marijuana worth an estimated $45,000.

