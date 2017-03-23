Scott County residents say bed bugs are being delivered in local newspaper

All eyes were on the ring Saturday as boxing's brightest stars and hopefuls took to the ring in Louisville.

The mother of two children who died after being left in a hot car in May was arrested Friday afternoon.

Texas mom left 2 toddlers in hot car to 'teach them a lesson,' police say

The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness is looking for Louisville metro residents who may have rabies.

Louisville health department warning those who attended southern Kentucky camp of exposure to bats

Authorities have identified three Louisville residents who died in a head-on collision Friday with a tractor-trailer rig in Sandusky County, Ohio.

Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB a call came in at 6:46 a.m. Saturday.

MetroSafe said it happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Jefferson Street.

After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back.

AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) – Some residents in Scott County, Indiana, say when they open up their copy of “The Giveaway," they're getting more than just the top headlines.

For the past couple months, Austin resident Tonya Collins says she's been cautious of bed bugs in her local newspaper.

“I had been checking it outside before -- shaking it off before I take it in,” Collins told WDRB News.

But Wednesday morning, she says she found an unwanted surprise in her weekly copy of “The Giveaway.”

“I took the plastic wrapper off, and I started sorting it to go through it," Collins said. "I opened up the first page, and there goes little bed bugs crawling across."

Collins says she knows what bed bugs look like because of seeing them at a previous job. So she ran straight outside to warn her neighbors.

“Oh yes, I know they can cause major problems … It can ruin your entire house,” Collins said. “I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy.”

“The Giveaway” is published by Green Banner Publications. Owner Joe Green says when the first bed bug complaint came in a couple months ago, the facility, offices and trucks were checked out, but nothing was found. He says the same thing will happen this time around, including looking into paper carriers.

While Collins says she enjoys reading the weekly news and happenings, she says it's just not worth the risk anymore.

“I'll probably continue to take it straight to the garbage,” she said.

Green says if anyone else is having a problem to call him with a complaint. The number for Green Banner Publications is (812)-967-3176.

