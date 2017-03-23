Driver says concrete falling from Sherman Minton Bridge damaged - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Driver says concrete falling from Sherman Minton Bridge damaged his car

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A driver got a jarring surprise while traveling across the Sherman Minton Bridge on Thursday morning.

Ryan Patterson says he was crossing the bridge into Louisville when a piece of concrete smashed in his hood.

“The chunk of concrete was bigger than a basketball,” Patterson said. “As soon as I pulled into the parking lot at work, I got out, looked, and I was super surprised. Never would have thought it would have been that much damage."

INDOT sent an inspector to the area but did not discover any damage. The department is conducting a more-detailed inspection of the bridge.

This complaint comes just over five years after the Sherman Minton was shut down for months when INDOT discovered a structural crack on a load bearing part of the bridge.

The department acknowledges the bridge’s old age and need for repairs.  

“At its last inspection nearly two years ago, the Sherman Minton Bridge was in fair or better condition, depending on the different elements you were looking at,” INDOT spokesperson Will Wingfield said.

INDOT will start a detailed inspection of the bridge in the next few weeks. Federal law requires it every two years.

