Bellarmine runs into hot-shooting Fairmont State, losing in nati - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bellarmine runs into hot-shooting Fairmont State, losing in national semifinal, 79-68

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The dream of a second National Championship wasn't to be Thursday night for the Bellarmine Knights, who ran into a hot-shooting Fairmont State team en route to a 79-68 loss in the national semifinal in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Bellarmine was down 20 points at half and couldn't closer than eight in the final 20 minutes.

Fairmont State outscored the Knights by 27 points from the 3-point line. All four of Bellarmine's makes were in the second half.

Bellarmine finishes the season with a 32-4 record.

