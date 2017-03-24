Louisville suspects accused of jumping woman; breaking leg of si - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville suspects accused of jumping woman; breaking leg of sister

Posted: Updated:
Jorian Stigall and Christian Murphy (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Jorian Stigall and Christian Murphy (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two women have been arrested after they and several others jumped a woman -- and when the victim's sister came to her defense, they allegedly stomped her leg so hard it broke.

According to arrest reports, 19-year-old Jorian Stigall, 18-year-old Christian Murphy and at least three other women jumped a woman on Sunday, just before 1:30 a.m.

When that woman's sister came to her defense, the suspects then turned on her, according to police. Police say they "stomped" on the woman, breaking her leg.

Her leg required surgery Thursday morning.

Both Stigall and Murphy were arrested and charged with second degree assault. They are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

