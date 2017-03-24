Visitation, 'Celebration of Life' services to be held for U of L - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Visitation, 'Celebration of Life' services to be held for U of L student killed at art gallery

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Friday, friends and family will remember the University of Louisville student shot and killed last weekend.

Savannah Walker's visitation is from 4 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. this afternoon at St. Stephen Church on S. 15th Street. A Celebration of Life service will start at 6:30 p.m.

Walker was shot and killed at the Tim Faulkner Art Gallery in the Portland neighborhood. Five other people were hurt and are expected to survive.

Police still have not arrested any suspects.

The Tim Faulkner Art Gallery is also planning a "Celebration of Life" ceremony for Sunday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.
 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.