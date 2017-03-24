Great Flood Brewing Company opens new location in Shelby Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville beer brand is brewing up an expansion.

Great Flood Brewing Company celebrated the official opening of its new distribution and production brewery on Bergman Street in the Shelby Park neighborhood Friday.

The brewery has come a long way since its humble beginnings.

Great Flood Brewing Co. was founded in 2014 by Matt Fuller, Zach Barnes and Vince Cain as a tribute to the historic Great Flood of 1937. All three are are graduates of the University of Louisville and make up 100 percent of the company’s ownership. The company currently employs nine people and intends to add new positions in the coming months as business grows.

"We began home brewing after we graduated from U of L in 2012, so almost five years ago we started our first five-gallon home brew batches," said co-founder Vince Cain.

The expansion means the local beer company will be able to increase its production from 300 barrels per year to more than 4,000.

"It takes a lot to go from nothing to opening in the first place and then to get to the size where we're at today, it's a good mix between working really hard, trying to have a good business plan and getting some help from the community," said co-founder Matthew Fuller.

Mayor Greg Fischer presented the company's founders with a proclamation and praised them for building a business in Shelby Park.

"This is what our country's all about, and hopefully what our city's all about as well. It's really great to visit a business that's expanding like this, especially when it's a homegrown business like this," Fischer said.

Great Flood hopes to add a taproom soon. It distributes beer in Louisville, Lexington and Northern Kentucky, but is focusing on Louisville for now.

