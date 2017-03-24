Jury deliberating case of LMPD officer accused of official misco - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jury deliberating case of LMPD officer accused of official misconduct

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury is deliberating the case of a Louisville police officer accused of terroristic threatening and official misconduct.

Attorneys for both sides finished delivering closing arguments Friday morning. Now what happens to Officer Zach Aubrey is up to a jury.

In court this morning, Aubrey's attorney said he didn't commit a crime.

In June 2016, Officer Aubrey was off-duty in his personal car, sitting at a stoplight on Taylorsville Road, when he says a silver Jeep crossed the center line and crashed into him.

Aubrey claims the driver, Justin Cook was slumped over in the front seat from a heroin overdose -- and when he told Cook to get out of the car, Cook refused, and put the car in reverse.

During the trial, a jury was shown profanity-laced cell phone video that shows Aubrey yelling at Cook. Witnesses also describe Aubrey kicking and beating Cook. One witness says she thought the officer was going to kill him.

Prosecutors argue Aubrey's force was excessive. Aubrey's attorney says he yelled and got physical as an alternative to using a taser.

"We are not here to decide if he cussed too much," said Steve Schroering, Aubrey's defense attorney. "We're not here to feel sorry for Justin Cook. We're here to follow the law. And ladies and gentleman, under the facts of this case, he is absolutely not guilty."

"This sad attempt at a justification is to cloak his actions in legitimacy," said prosecutor J.P. Ward. "Don't allow him to cloak his actions in legitimacy. He manufactured that for his own benefit." 

Cook was charged DUI for the heroin use that caused the crash.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.