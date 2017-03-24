Jury deliberating case of LMPD officer accused of official misconduct

The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness is looking for Louisville metro residents who may have rabies.

The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness is looking for Louisville metro residents who may have rabies.

Louisville health department warning those who attended southern Kentucky camp of exposure to bats

Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB a call came in at 6:46 a.m. Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury is deliberating the case of a Louisville police officer accused of terroristic threatening and official misconduct.

Attorneys for both sides finished delivering closing arguments Friday morning. Now what happens to Officer Zach Aubrey is up to a jury.

In court this morning, Aubrey's attorney said he didn't commit a crime.

In June 2016, Officer Aubrey was off-duty in his personal car, sitting at a stoplight on Taylorsville Road, when he says a silver Jeep crossed the center line and crashed into him.

Aubrey claims the driver, Justin Cook was slumped over in the front seat from a heroin overdose -- and when he told Cook to get out of the car, Cook refused, and put the car in reverse.

During the trial, a jury was shown profanity-laced cell phone video that shows Aubrey yelling at Cook. Witnesses also describe Aubrey kicking and beating Cook. One witness says she thought the officer was going to kill him.

Prosecutors argue Aubrey's force was excessive. Aubrey's attorney says he yelled and got physical as an alternative to using a taser.

"We are not here to decide if he cussed too much," said Steve Schroering, Aubrey's defense attorney. "We're not here to feel sorry for Justin Cook. We're here to follow the law. And ladies and gentleman, under the facts of this case, he is absolutely not guilty."

"This sad attempt at a justification is to cloak his actions in legitimacy," said prosecutor J.P. Ward. "Don't allow him to cloak his actions in legitimacy. He manufactured that for his own benefit."

Cook was charged DUI for the heroin use that caused the crash.

