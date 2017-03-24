Ford expects drop in sales, profits in first quarter of 2018 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ford expects drop in sales, profits in first quarter of 2018

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford says it anticipates sales and profits will drop by half this quarter nationwide. 

Ford is attributing the loss to the rising costs of materials like steel, as well as unfavorable exchange rates. 

The automaker says it only expects a modest drop in profits for the rest of the year. 

